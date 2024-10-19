The lineup includes the likes of Raajmusic (Bhojpuri), 59 Assembly (English/Hindi), Kinari (Hindi), Krish Rao (Haryanvi), Dhanji (Gujarati), and rapper Big Deal (English/Oriya)

Interestingly, Rap 91, Spotify India’s flagship hip hop playlist, has seen an over 110 per cent growth in followers in the last two years alone. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Spotify to host third edition of RAP 91 in Mumbai on November 10 to celebrate Indian hip-hop music x 00:00

Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming and media service application, is all set to host the third edition of RAP 91 in Mumbai on November 10 at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. While most of us grew up listening to hip-hop from all over the world, the last few years have shown how Indian hip-hop has matured significantly and is in fact now one of the fastest-growing genres on Spotify.

RAP 91 is Spotify’s flagship Indian hip-hop playlist with a home to the latest and biggest chartbusters from the Indian rap scene. Returning for it’s third edition, this year’s RAP 91 event is set to feature its most linguistically diverse line up yet. The lineup includes the likes of Raajmusic (Bhojpuri), 59 Assembly (English/Hindi), Kinari (Hindi), Krish Rao (Haryanvi), Dhanji (Gujarati), Rapper Big Deal (English/Oriya), G’Nie (English/Mizo), Cizzy (Bengali), Simiran Kaur Dhadli (Punjabi), Fotty Seven & Bali (Hindi), Paal Dabba (Tamil), Tricksingh (Punjabi), Dhanda Nyoliwala (Haryanvi), MC Square & Firozi (Haryanvi), Vijay DK (Hindi/Marathi), LOKA (Hindi), Farhan Khan (Hindi/Urdu), MC Gawthi (Marathi), Baby Jean (Malayalam), KR$NA (Hindi), the line-up features artists from across the country. Interestingly, Rap 91, Spotify India’s flagship hip hop playlist, has seen an over 110 per cent growth in followers in the last two years alone.

Dhruvank Vaidya, head of Music and Podcast, Spotify India, “Indian hip hop has seen tremendous growth in the last few years, across languages and regions, and even breaking through on the global stage. At Spotify, we have been committed to supporting this growing culture, through our hip-hop playlist ecosystem, which includes our flagship hip hop playlist, Rap 91, as well as playlists across languages including Punjabi, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri. In 2022, to further our commitment to spotlighting Indian hip hop, we launched Rap 91 Live, with some of India’s biggest rappers, as well as up-and-coming talent from around the country. This year, Rap 91 Live will continue to give a platform to hip hop artists from across India, representing the country’s diverse rap music scene, which includes Hindi, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Malayalam rap - and more.”

The tickets for the show are available on PayTM Insider



What: Spotify's Rap 91 Live

When: November 10

Where: Mehboob Studios, Bandra



