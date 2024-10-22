Bigg Boss Day 14 & 15 review: To be honest, today’s episode was boring, and nothing really worked. No spicy gossip, no interesting fights, and no watch-worthy scenes

In Pic: Rajat Dalal & Arfeen Khan

Listen to this article Bigg Boss Day 14 & 15 review: Rajat Dalal and Arfeen Khan end in tie in the most boring elections ever x 00:00

Every year in 'Bigg Boss', there is a budding romance, and this season, it looks like something is cooking between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Meanwhile, Arfeen Khan's time as Time God has finally come to an end. Compared to other episodes of 'Bigg Boss 18', this one was a little sad and dull. Rajat Dalal and Arfeen Khan competed for the title of Time God, which led to a bit of chaos in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Before dissecting today's rather boring episode, here’s what happened:

Today’s episode started with housemates discussing the budding romance between Avinash and Eisha. Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal, who considers Eisha his sister, tried to explain what was going on. The next day, when Eisha asked Avinash to give back the chicken, he first refused but later gave it to her, considering their friendship. Vivian Dsena, who has been boxing around the house, sided with Avinash in front of Karan Veer Mehra and called Mehra out for being rigid and rude with Mishra.

Later in the episode, we saw a fun banter between Shrutika Arjun and 'Bigg Boss' himself. Their cute conversation put a smile on everyone's face. Later in the episode, 'Bigg Boss' elected Rajat Dalal as one contender against Arfeen Khan in the race for Time God, but because of equal votes, nobody was elected, meaning there will be no Time God for this week.

What worked and what didn't in today's episode of Bigg Boss

To be honest, today’s episode was boring, and nothing really worked. No spicy gossip, no interesting fights, and no watch-worthy scenes. Today’s episode of 'Bigg Boss 18' was just there for the sake of it. Even the fight for Time God didn’t have anything substantial. It seemed like the contenders themselves were not interested. Though we liked Avinash’s game so far, today he was just making noise.

Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Muskaan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.