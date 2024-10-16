Singaporean-Indian comedian Kumar brings 'Kumarsutra' tour to India from November 21

With a career spanning over two decades, Kumar has proven to be a multi-talented performer, entertaining millions as a comedian, TV host, actor, dancer, director and author and will be performing in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi

Born in a South Indian Mudaliar family in Chennai and a Singaporean mother, the India shows are a nod to Kumar’s iconic talent.

Comedy genius Kumar is all set to perform in India for the electrifying 'KUMARSUTRA' three-city tour this November. While he starts in Mumbai on November 21 at Tata Theatre in the NCPA, he will then perform in Bengaluru on November 23 at Prestige; and Delhi on November 24 at Siri Fort.



Coming back to his ancestral land, the show is produced and promoted in India by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, and the tickets are already live.

With a career spanning over two decades, Kumar has proven to be a multi-talented performer, entertaining millions as a comedian, TV host, actor, dancer, director and author. For fans across the nation, Kumar promises an unforgettable series of performances that will redefine the comedy-in-concert experience. Celebrated across Asia, UK, Australia and the far west for cheeky razor-sharp wit, brash to-the-gut punchlines, cultural innuendos and unmatched humour, Kumar will unleash laughter-packed material celebrating Asia’s beloved comedian’s versatility and deep connection to music, culture, unity and cultural roots.

Born in a South Indian Mudaliar family in Chennai and a Singaporean mother, the India shows are a nod to Kumar's iconic talent and multi-faceted stand-up performances curated and showcased as high-energy Broadway-style theatrical performances to leave audiences in stitches. Featuring a carefully selected collection of timeless and uproarious stand-up routines, KUMARSUTRA promises a colourful tapestry of social commentary marked with personal anecdotes that captures the essence of Kumar's comedic genius and infectious stand-up content. Known for a spontaneous ability to seamlessly blend humour with cultural insights, Kumar's performances reflect the diverse tapestry of South East Asian and Indian society, spiced with keen observations on everyday life, relationships and societal norms.

Managed by LOL Asia and following outstanding successful international tours entertaining fans with 'sold out’ shows in London, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Jakarta, Bali, Surabaya, Bangkok, Manila and Malaysia, Kumar’s unparalleled showmanship and full-house auditoriums solidify the iconic stand-up comedian’s stature as an international performer par excellence. With highly successful international tours since 2016, fans in India can expect a symphony of rib-tickling laughter and flamboyant comedic routines.

Expressing excitement about the up-coming India tour, Kumar states, "India has always been my inspiration and my muse. 'Kumarsutra' is a journey of love, passion and heritage and I can't wait to share it with my fans in India. I dream of travelling the world making people laugh. I'm so blessed to be able to do that and to meet fans from all over. I look forward coming to India!”

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “We are thrilled to bring Kumar's debut show to India. Kumar’s dynamic performances are a testament to the evolving entertainment landscape, where comedy and live music converge to create truly immersive experiences. The Indian audience's growing appreciation for diverse and innovative acts makes us confident that they will enjoy Kumar's incredible talent. Stand-up comedy as a genre has seen a significant rise in popularity and international artists are increasingly recognising the potential of the Indian market. We believe the 'KUMARSUTRA’ tour will set a new benchmark for live entertainment in the country, offering a fresh and exhilarating blend of humour and artistry.”

Kumar continues to be a global trailblazer for a unique, gifted ability to connect with audiences across diverse backgrounds through humour, fusing together the traditional and modern aspects of performing arts that have been perfected over the years. Fans in India can expect a show that has been delicately put together with the intention to dazzle and amaze audiences, transcending across age, gender and race; a testament to Kumar’s enduring legacy as a comedic icon.