'Everyone should try to follow ideals described by Adi Kavi': President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Valmiki Jayanti 2024

Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the great Hindu epic Ramayana

File Pic/PTI

'Everyone should try to follow ideals described by Adi Kavi': President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Valmiki Jayanti 2024
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her greetings on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

In a post on X, President Murmu said that everyone should try to follow the path of ideals described by Adi Kavi.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti! The epic Ramayana composed by Adi Kavi Valmiki has gifted the human society with the divine story of Lord Shri Ram. A unique depiction of human ideals is found in Ramayana. Everyone should try to follow the path of ideals described by Adi Kavi. I bow to the sacred memory of Maharishi Valmiki!" the President said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wishes the countrymen and said on X, "Happy Valmiki Jayanti to all of you."



Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the great Hindu epic Ramayana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and said that the Ramayana written by Valmiki will continue to inspire various civilizations for ages.

"Best wishes to everyone on the birth anniversary of the first poet Maharishi Valmiki, who chronicled the life philosophy of Lord Shri Ram. Maharishi Valmiki composed the epic 'Ramayana', introducing the entire human race to the life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. This immortal book will continue to inspire various civilizations for ages in every moment and situation of life," Shah said.


Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of Ramayana -- the story of Lord Ram.

His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi the first poet of the Sanskrit language.

According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024 is being celebrated on October 17 i.e., on Thursday.

