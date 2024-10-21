The incident occurred on the evening of October 16, when the loco pilots of Kamrup Express spotted a herd of around 60 wild elephants crossing the railway tracks between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations in Assam
Representational pic
On October 16, 2024, Loco Pilot J.D. Das and Assistant Loco Pilot Umesh Kumar of the #KamrupExpress (train no. 15959) spotted about 60 elephants crossing the track between #Habaipur and #Lamsakhang station.— Mid Day (@mid_day) October 21, 2024
Travelling from #Guwahati to #Lumding, the pilots applied the emergency… pic.twitter.com/LLTDXZDLSa
