21 October,2024
Ranjeet Jadhav

The incident occurred on the evening of October 16, when the loco pilots of Kamrup Express spotted a herd of around 60 wild elephants crossing the railway tracks between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations in Assam

On October 16, Loco Pilot JD Das and Assistant Loco Pilot Umesh Kumar of train no 15959 Kamrup Express spotted a herd of around 60 wild elephants crossing the railway tracks between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations in Assam. The train was on its way Lumding from Guwahati, when the incident occurred at 8.37 pm.
 
The pilots immediately applied the emergency brake, preventing a collision with the herd. The prompt response was generated after the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS) alerted the train's crew about the herd.
 
Northeast Frontier Railway plans to gradually install this AI-based IDS across all elephant corridors within its network, as it has proven effective in preventing train collisions with elephants approaching the tracks.



