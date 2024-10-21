Headlining the first edition are Bollywood superstar Farhan Akhtar and popular singer Nikhita Gandhi, supported by a stellar lineup of emerging homegrown artists

Legacy Collective has announced the first edition of their homegrown music festival ‘LEGACY Rewind' in partnership with HSBC.

Produced by Eva Live, the festival promises a unique, nostalgia-filled journey through India’s most iconic music, spanning several decades. Headlining the first edition are Bollywood superstar Farhan Akhtar and popular singer Nikhita Gandhi, supported by a stellar lineup of emerging homegrown artists.

Since its inception in 2022, Legacy Collective has been dedicated to promoting homegrown Indian artforms and culture. LEGACY Rewind is a unique celebration of Indian music culture that aims to take attendees on a journey through decades of iconic Indian music - from timeless classics from the 1990s and 2000s to present-day chart-toppers. The festival will feature a vibrant mix of Bollywood, pop, rock, and electronic music, ensuring a multi-genre celebration of India’s musical legacy.

Sharing her excitement about the initiative, Ayaesha Gooptu, head of Domestic Spirits & RTD, Bacardi India, said, "We’re delighted to introduce LEGACY Rewind as a unique festival designed to engage consumers across generations, tapping into the emotions tied to homegrown music and experiences that have shaped us all. From the nostalgia of classic hits to the excitement of modern chart-toppers, every element – from the music and food to games and interactive experiences – is crafted to resonate with our audience. We are confident that LEGACY Rewind will become a beloved destination for all ages, fostering engagement and creating lasting memories for everyone who attends."

Farhan Akhtar, Bollywood singer and actor, added “I'm thrilled to be part of Legacy Collective Rewind, a special event that brings together the magic of timeless classics and the energy of today’s music. It’s all about taking my fans on a journey through the tracks that have shaped our memories while embracing the fresh sounds of the present. can’t wait to share the Farhan Live experience and create an unforgettable night that celebrates both the past and the future of music."

Beyond the performances, festivalgoers will have the chance to explore the Folklore Flea Market, an immersive on-ground experience showcasing curated Indian crafts, delectable street food, and carnival games reminiscent of childhood nostalgia.

Manuj Agarwal, CEO of Eva Live, states, "We invite you to join us for an unforgettable musical experience that bridges the gap between generations and brings the best of both worlds.”

Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customer Proposition, Digital and Marketing - Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India: "We are constantly looking to unlock new opportunities and experiences for our customers. Recognizing and celebrating the universal power of music to unite and inspire generations, we are excited to announce our partnership with the talented Farhan Akhtar. With this collaboration we bring exclusive discounts and unforgettable memories that last a lifetime."

LEGACY Rewind is presented by LEGACY Collective, produced by Eva Live, in partnership with HSBC and Nexus Ampere. The first chapter kicks off on November 16 at Worlds of Wonder, Noida, followed by Hyderabad and Lucknow in December. The specific dates and venues for these cities will be announced soon.

Tickets for the Noida show are live via the Live tab of the Zomato App