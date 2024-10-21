Horoscope today, October 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 22.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
All is good today, especially health, which is the most important thing in life. A raise in salary is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Be happy with what you have; while working for elevated future goals.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A slight breakthrough is all you need to succeed in the project. Take care of your body (you have to live in it your entire life).
Cosmic tip: Make systematic decisions to simplify daily work.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Have faith in your ability since the boss has it. Introspect to understand why you are feeling the way you are. Speak less. Concentrate on work.
Cosmic tip: Make time for an important conversation.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Those seeking employment receive an interview call. The following karmic cycle highlights emotional and financial security. Be patient.
Cosmic tip: Be ready and prepared for an opportunity (this is what ‘luck’ is all about).
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Spending quality time with three family members is why you love holidays. Travel to and from the destination moves smoothly. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be persistent to get to an extraordinary achievement.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The day unfolds as planned and meetings are held on scheduled time. Don’t make an emotional choice.
Cosmic tip: Regularly take 5 minute breaks to spend in quietness and solitude (to rest the mind).
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Consider what helped make a rapid rise in the organization. Make similar, or slightly different decisions.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about perfection. Deal with what’s on hand to the best of your ability.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new project in another city is exciting, so prepare well for the initial meeting. Let go of unrealistic expectations.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about losing weight. Have a diet that supports good health.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
As life gradually falls into place you are reminded of your grand-mother’s wise words; don’t spend money till you have it in hand. Don’t owe anyone money.
Cosmic tip: Consult a doctor for fever.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A younger family member may decide to relocate overseas. Learning how to deal with what is out of your league speaks for persistence.
Cosmic tip: Do your best even if the issue is slightly opaque.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You thought all was going well in a relationship, when there’s a bolt from the blue.
Cosmic tip: Don’t begin rushing around to fix the relationship. Wait till it’s possible to have a conversation.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Are you expecting too much from a friend who tends to be focused only on herself, plus falls back on selective memory?
Cosmic tip: Don’t be afraid to give up the good for the great.