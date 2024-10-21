Horoscope today, October 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

All is good today, especially health, which is the most important thing in life. A raise in salary is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Be happy with what you have; while working for elevated future goals.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A slight breakthrough is all you need to succeed in the project. Take care of your body (you have to live in it your entire life).

Cosmic tip: Make systematic decisions to simplify daily work.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Have faith in your ability since the boss has it. Introspect to understand why you are feeling the way you are. Speak less. Concentrate on work.

Cosmic tip: Make time for an important conversation.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those seeking employment receive an interview call. The following karmic cycle highlights emotional and financial security. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Be ready and prepared for an opportunity (this is what ‘luck’ is all about).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Spending quality time with three family members is why you love holidays. Travel to and from the destination moves smoothly. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be persistent to get to an extraordinary achievement.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The day unfolds as planned and meetings are held on scheduled time. Don’t make an emotional choice.

Cosmic tip: Regularly take 5 minute breaks to spend in quietness and solitude (to rest the mind).

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Consider what helped make a rapid rise in the organization. Make similar, or slightly different decisions.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about perfection. Deal with what’s on hand to the best of your ability.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new project in another city is exciting, so prepare well for the initial meeting. Let go of unrealistic expectations.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about losing weight. Have a diet that supports good health.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

As life gradually falls into place you are reminded of your grand-mother’s wise words; don’t spend money till you have it in hand. Don’t owe anyone money.

Cosmic tip: Consult a doctor for fever.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A younger family member may decide to relocate overseas. Learning how to deal with what is out of your league speaks for persistence.

Cosmic tip: Do your best even if the issue is slightly opaque.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You thought all was going well in a relationship, when there’s a bolt from the blue.

Cosmic tip: Don’t begin rushing around to fix the relationship. Wait till it’s possible to have a conversation.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Are you expecting too much from a friend who tends to be focused only on herself, plus falls back on selective memory?

Cosmic tip: Don’t be afraid to give up the good for the great.