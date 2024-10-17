Recognition of Pali as classical language honours Buddha's great heritage: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the recognition of Pali as a classical language honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the recognition of Pali as a classical language honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha, as he took swipe at past Congress governments for its neglect of India's cultural legacy after Independence.

Speaking at a programme on the occasion of International Abhidhamma Divas, Modi said while every nation associates its heritage with its identity, India was left far behind.

Invaders tried to erase India's identity before its Independence, and those suffering from "slave mindset" did so afterwards, he said, adding that an ecosystem captured the country which took it in an direction opposite to its its heritage.

He said his government's policies and programmes have been guided by the teachings of Lord Buddha, reiterating that the world plagued by instability and insecurity can find solution to its problems in his teachings.

World can find solution not in "yuddh" (war) but in Buddha, and it should learn from his teachings to pave the way for peace, he said. Buddha is not only relevant but also a necessity, he said.

Buddha, he said, resides in India's soul.

"The country is now moving forward with self-respect, self-confidence, and self-pride, freeing itself from the inferiority complex. It is taking bold decisions due to this transformation. That's why Pali received the status of classical language, and also Marathi," he said.

Modi also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, an iconic figure who hailed from Dalit community and converted to Buddhism later, noting that his government has been developing places associated with him and Buddhism.

Noting that Buddha's teachings were originally preserved in Pali, he said it is everyone's responsibility to preserve the language which is no longer in common usage.

He also greeted people on the occasion of Sharad Purnima and Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday.

