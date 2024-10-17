Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Recognition of Pali as classical language honours Buddhas great heritage PM Narendra Modi

Recognition of Pali as classical language honours Buddha's great heritage: PM Narendra Modi

Updated on: 17 October,2024 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the recognition of Pali as a classical language honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha

Recognition of Pali as classical language honours Buddha's great heritage: PM Narendra Modi

File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Recognition of Pali as classical language honours Buddha's great heritage: PM Narendra Modi
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the recognition of Pali as a classical language honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha, as he took swipe at past Congress governments for its neglect of India's cultural legacy after Independence.


Speaking at a programme on the occasion of International Abhidhamma Divas, Modi said while every nation associates its heritage with its identity, India was left far behind.


Invaders tried to erase India's identity before its Independence, and those suffering from "slave mindset" did so afterwards, he said, adding that an ecosystem captured the country which took it in an direction opposite to its its heritage.


He said his government's policies and programmes have been guided by the teachings of Lord Buddha, reiterating that the world plagued by instability and insecurity can find solution to its problems in his teachings.

World can find solution not in "yuddh" (war) but in Buddha, and it should learn from his teachings to pave the way for peace, he said. Buddha is not only relevant but also a necessity, he said.

Buddha, he said, resides in India's soul.

"The country is now moving forward with self-respect, self-confidence, and self-pride, freeing itself from the inferiority complex. It is taking bold decisions due to this transformation. That's why Pali received the status of classical language, and also Marathi," he said.

Modi also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, an iconic figure who hailed from Dalit community and converted to Buddhism later, noting that his government has been developing places associated with him and Buddhism.

Noting that Buddha's teachings were originally preserved in Pali, he said it is everyone's responsibility to preserve the language which is no longer in common usage.

He also greeted people on the occasion of Sharad Purnima and Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday.

Also Read: 'Everyone should try to follow ideals described by Adi Kavi': President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Valmiki Jayanti 2024

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

buddhism narendra modi culture culture news lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK