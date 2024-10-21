Breaking News
Alan Walker drops remix of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and folk anthem ‘Tamdi Chamdi’ for fans at concert

Updated on: 21 October,2024 01:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Despite the pouring rain, the crowd was undeterred as the Norwegian music producer took the stage, captivating the audience with his chart-topping hits like ‘Faded’ and ‘Alone’ before playing the trending tracks

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor Kartik Aaryan joined Alan Walker on stage and even sampled the title track of the movie. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn India

As Mumbaikars travelled to MMRDA grounds to witness Grammy-winning DJ and music producer Alan Walker, they were in for a surprise as the Norwegian DJ was joined by Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on stage for a memorable concert that drew a crowd of over 22,000 fans.


Despite the pouring rain, the crowd was undeterred as the Norwegian music superstar took the stage, captivating the audience with his chart-topping hits like ‘Faded’ and ‘Alone’. The energy was palpable as the crowd sang along to every word, their voices echoing through the rain-soaked venue.


Adding an element of surprise to the night, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor joined Walker on stage, greeting the crowd with his signature charm and infectious enthusiasm. The dashing actor's presence sent the audience into a tizzy as he interacted with the crowd, sampling the title track of his latest film and spreading pre-Diwali festivities cheer alongside Walker.


Alan Walker shared, “Performing in India has always been a special experience, but the Walkerworld Mumbai concert was something truly unforgettable. The rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the crowd, and they made it an amazing night. A big shout out to Kartik Aaryan to joining me on stage and making the night a memorable one!”

Kartik Aaryan added, “Sharing the stage with Alan Walker was electric! The energy of the crowd was unfathomable, and it was an unforgettable night. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The night was a fusion of musical genres. Walker dropped an impromptu remix of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track as well as the popular folk anthem ‘Tamdi Chamdi’, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The culmination of the Walkerworld India Tour by Sunburn in the city of Mumbai was a testament to the power of music to unite people from different cultures and art forms.

 

