Mahabharata play Chakravyuh set to complete its 100th run in Mumbai

The play unfolds the narrative of the momentous thirteenth day in the grand scheme of the Mahabharata's great battle

Starring the iconic Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his unforgettable portrayal of Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, this spellbinding production has enchanted audiences across the nation.

The magnificent play ‘Chakravyuh’ starring the iconic Nitish Bharadwaj written and directed by Atul Satya Koushik to complete a successful running of 100 shows in Mumbai on September 17 at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra.

The play unfolds the narrative of the momentous thirteenth day in the grand scheme of the Mahabharata's great battle. It transcends the mere essence of ‘Chakravyuh’ as a war-craft, ascending to the realm of profound philosophy.

Delving into the intricacies of Abhimanyu's demise within the labyrinthine formation unveils a multitude of inquiries, myths, ideologies and convictions spanning diverse planes of existence.

Koushik, renowned across India for his original theatrical creations and visual tapestries, has sculpted and helmed this production in a transformative avatar.

Koushik says, "Chakravyuh has been there in the Hindi theatre scene for a few years now and the show completing its 100th staging is definitely a happy and proud moment for all of us who are associated with the play in any capacity. It's not about the number, it's about the fact that the audience has been accepting our theatre and the ideas we want to put across for all these years. Putting up a show of this scale 100 times is itself a managerial challenge as well, but I am glad that our team has done this with confidence and style."

Adding to this, Bharadwaj says, "Bhagwad Geeta is the most practical philosophy to become successful. Chakravyuh is my medium of bringing Krishna’s Geeta to people’s lives.”

Play details:

Written and directed by: Atul Satya Koushik

Date and time: September 17, 2023 (Sunday) - 05:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Venue: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai

Entry: By tickets only

Ticket price: Rs. 600 to 3,000/- available online on bookmyshow.com. Also available at the counter on the show day, subject to availability.

Call: 9873579796