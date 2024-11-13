Large crowds gathered at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat for the ongoing Ganga Mahotsav 2024, where cultural performances, including a Kathak dance by Yasmin Singh, added to the vibrant atmosphere. The festival celebrates the spiritual significance of the Ganges and attracts visitors from around the world

Pic/ PTI

A large number of people gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi to witness the Ganga Aarti as part of the ongoing five-day Ganga Mahotsav 2024. This vibrant annual festival, held from November 11 to November 15, celebrates the sacred River Ganges and its spiritual significance. The festival has become a major cultural event, attracting visitors from all over the world to experience the rich traditions of Varanasi, one of the oldest living cities in the world.

The evening saw a remarkable performance by Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh and her team. Their dance piece was based on the 'Ardhanareshwar' form of Lord Shiva, symbolising the unity of Shiva and his consort Parvati. The performance highlighted the balance of masculine and feminine energies, with Singh sharing her excitement at performing in Varanasi again. "I first performed here in 2012 during 'Meri Ganga Mausam' and now, in 2024, I am thrilled to present my work once more. The theme focused on Shiva’s half form, which we presented through a bhajan, 'Om Hari Om,'" she told ANI.

Singh and her team were visibly delighted to perform in front of such an enthusiastic audience. The celebration of the Ganga Aarti, accompanied by chants and hymns, filled the air with a deep sense of spirituality, adding to the overall joy of the event. The audience’s enthusiasm reflected the significance of the festival, and the performers expressed their gratitude for being part of such a grand occasion.

As noted on the official Kashi portal, the Ganga Mahotsav is a grand cultural celebration that showcases classical music and dance, art exhibitions, boat races, and the iconic Ganga Aarti, a special worship ceremony. The Aarti, performed by priests with lamps and candles floating on the Ganges, creates a breathtaking visual spectacle that attracts hundreds of devotees and visitors every year. The event continues to honour the cultural heritage and spiritual significance of the sacred river, leaving an indelible mark on all those who attend.

(With inputs from ANI)