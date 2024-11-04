Haridwar’s Chandi Ghat prepares to host the eighth annual Ganga Utsav, celebrating the River Ganga’s cultural, spiritual, and ecological importance. This year’s festival features a unique Women’s River Rafting Campaign, cultural performances, and new conservation initiatives, including the reintroduction of Mahseer fish.

Women`s River Rafting Campaign starts from Devprayag Mahseer fish reintroduction planned by NMCG Cultural events including Ganga Aarti and VR displays

As the spiritual city of Haridwar readies itself for the eighth edition of Ganga Utsav, preparations are underway at Chandi Ghat for a grand celebration on Monday. According to ANI, the event is organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) with the aim of promoting the conservation of the River Ganga, highlighting its cultural and spiritual importance, and raising public awareness about cleanliness.

This year's Ganga Utsav, taking place on November 4, will see a vibrant inauguration led by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil. The festival promises to celebrate the Ganga with great pomp, with several distinguished guests expected at the opening ceremony.

A standout feature of this year's celebration, as per ANI, is the Women's River Rafting Campaign. Organised in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), the campaign involves a team of 20 women who will journey from Devprayag to Ganga Sagar over a span of 50 days. This group aims to raise awareness about the Ganga's significance while promoting its conservation along the way.

According to Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director General of the NMCG, this initiative marks a unique effort in which a women's team will actively engage with communities along the Ganga, spreading the message of the river's purity and continuous flow.

Mital also emphasised other aspects of the Ganga Utsav, which include efforts to revive the native fish species, 'Mahseer,' in the river. According to ANI, the population of Mahseer had dwindled over the years, but with improvements in water quality, there are now plans to reintroduce them into the Ganga as part of the event. Mital noted, “This is an important step as we see the river's health improving. We will also be launching products and knowledge portals related to the River Ganga.”

In addition to these initiatives, the event will feature various cultural performances, including a special appearance by actor Ashutosh Rana, who will perform as part of the celebrations. As per ANI, the festival will also showcase a spectacular Ganga Aarti and a sound and light show narrating the story of Haridwar. Cultural programmes showcasing the rich heritage of Uttarakhand, stalls for children, and an immersive virtual reality (VR) tunnel on the Ganga will add to the festival's attractions.

The NMCG has also taken an initiative called the River City Alliances, aiming to promote cooperative efforts between cities along rivers to enhance their cleanliness and preservation efforts, as per ANI.

Highlighting the objectives of Ganga Utsav 2024, Mital mentioned that the event is not only a celebration of the Ganga’s cultural, spiritual, and ecological significance but also a message to younger generations to appreciate and protect rivers, which have always held a sacred place in Indian culture.

According to ANI, Ganga Utsav 2024 also seeks to recognise and appreciate the ongoing efforts of numerous unsung heroes working tirelessly for the conservation of rivers and the preservation of river animals.

This year's celebration marks a milestone, as it is the first time the event is being held directly on the riverbank at Chandi Ghat. The event commemorates the anniversary of the Ganga River being designated as India's 'National River' and serves as a reminder of its heritage and role in Indian civilisation.

The celebration will extend across 139 districts within the Ganga basin, with each state holding a primary event, coordinated by District Ganga Committees. Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, is set to inaugurate the central event in Haridwar, joined by key dignitaries, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, and Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Debashree Mukherjee.

(With inputs from ANI)