On Thursday as well, a total of 20 domestic and international flights of IndiGo Airlines received a fresh security-related warning. Notably, in the past week, Indian airlines have received more than 100 hoax bomb threats resulting in inconvenience to passengers and monetary loss to the airlines

There seemed to be no end to the incidents of bomb threats to Indian airlines. On Friday, October 25, more than 20 aircraft of various airlines received bomb threats this afternoon, news agency ANI stated, quoting Civil Aviation sources.



Following the security-related alerts received on Friday for the IndiGo flights, the airline issued a statement and said, "In line with our strict safety protocols, all necessary precautions are being taken, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and appreciate their understanding during this time."



The flights that received security threats include flight 6E 87, operating from Kozhikode to Dammam. Upon landing, the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay and all customers were safely disembarked, ANI reported.



"At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding," said IndiGo in a statement.



The incidents add to a recent surge in such threats, disrupting operations on both domestic and international routes as authorities and airlines scramble to ensure passenger safety amidst these recurring security alerts.



Notably, in the past week, Indian airlines have received more than 100 hoax bomb threats resulting in inconvenience to passengers and monetary loss to the airlines.

Following this Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to all states regarding the establishment of a Special Wing of Cyber Commandos.

