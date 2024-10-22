Breaking News
Mumbai News

Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats as security concerns to Indian airlines continue

Updated on: 22 October,2024 07:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari , Faizan Khan | mailbag@mid-day.com faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to the officials, Akasa Air flight QP 1612 from Bangalore to Varanasi was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening

The aircraft isolated following a bomb threat on Tuesday at Hyderabad Airport. Pic/sources

Amid on going security concerns to the Indian airlines, Akasa Air and IndiGo on Tuesday continued to receive bomb threats.


According to the officials, Akasa Air flight QP 1612 from Bangalore to Varanasi was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.


The aircraft received the threat around 5:05 pm, prompting immediate action from security authorities, they said, adding that shortly after the alert, the flight landed safely at RGIA at approximately 5:10 pm and was directed to an isolation bay for precautionary measures.


Emergency protocols were initiated as soon as the aircraft arrived, official sources said, adding that during the anti-sabotage checks by BDDS team nothing suspicious found and the flight was later pushed back from isolation bay for reboarding.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines on Tuesday received at least 13 more bomb threats, they said.

Earlier, 30 more incidents of bomb threats to flights have been reported on Tuesday.

A total number of 46 more threats were received by Tuesday evening apart from the 30 bomb threats those were received by October 22 morning.

The airlines those received threats on Tuesday included Air India, IndiGo, Akasa and Vistara, said sources. 

Air India received 13 threats, IndiGo 13, Akasa Air 12 and Vistara 8, the officials said.

Further details will be updated.

