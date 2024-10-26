Breaking News
Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent



Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav confirmed the issuance of this order, calling it “a regular exercise,” and added, “The action will start.”

BMC guidelines require a licence and a Fire Brigade NOC to sell firecrackers. Representation pic

The BMC has directed all ward licence departments to take action against illegal firecracker shops. A written order from the licence department superintendent was sent to all ward offices, along with instructions to submit daily reports.


Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav confirmed the issuance of this order, calling it “a regular exercise,” and added, “The action will start.” A licence department official said, “BMC guidelines require a licence and a Fire Brigade NOC to sell firecrackers. Even seasonal firecracker shops must obtain a BMC licence and fire department approval.”


“There are only three wards with full-time firecracker shops—B Dongri area, L Ward in Kurla, and P North in Malad. Due to complaints that action against illegal firecracker shops was lax in recent years, all officials are now required to submit daily updates,” said the official.


“Under this directive, illegal firecrackers will be seized and removed from residential areas due to their flammability, and destroyed by soaking them in water. No penalties are decided yet, but repeat offenders will face strict action under Article 394 of the MCGM 1888 Act. We can file a police complaint to register a cognisable offence,” the official added.

