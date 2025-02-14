Breaking News
Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre—Mumbai Rains on social media— noted that the IMD has predicted a hotter February

Representation pic

Mumbai is experiencing a warm and sunny week, with meteorologists predicting even warmer conditions ahead for the city and parts of Maharashtra. On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C, while the Colaba observatory noted a high of 32.2°C.


According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3°C over the next week. However, a slight drop is anticipated around February 18, before temperatures climb again the following week. 


Sunil Kamble, head of the centre, stated, “The temperature is expected to rise by at least 2-3°C in the next week. However, there will be a drop in the maximum temperature from February 18 before rising again the week after that.”


Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre—Mumbai Rains on social media— noted that the IMD has predicted a hotter February. He observed that, so far, February has been pleasant, but temperatures are expected to rise starting this weekend. Agre mentioned that next week could see temperatures reaching 40°C in some interior areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Mumbai itself experiencing temperatures around 34-36°C.

Climatologist Rajesh Kapadia of the private weather blog ‘Vagaries of Weather’ explained that by the weekend, Mumbai’s temperatures could hover around 36-37°C, with the MMR experiencing highs of 38-39°C. Kapadia attributed this unusual warmth to the absence of western disturbances in the north, which usually bring cool northerly winds to Mumbai during this period. 

