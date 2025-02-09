Breaking News
Mumbai weather today: Warm conditions persist as temperature reaches 33°C

Updated on: 09 February,2025 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai’s weather is heating up, with IMD predicting a rise in temperature up to 37°C. Here’s today’s temperature, AQI levels, and upcoming weather trends.

Mumbai is set to experience rising temperatures in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a gradual increase across the state. The cooler weather seen in previous weeks is fading, making way for warmer conditions.


The IMD has reported that temperatures have already reached 36°C in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. The cold spell that lingered in many areas has now diminished, with the second week of February bringing milder nights and hotter afternoons.


According to the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department, the city could see temperatures climb to 37°C in the coming days. This rise is expected to affect nearby regions such as Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, bringing discomfort to residents.


Current weather conditions in Mumbai

For today, the IMD has forecasted:

Minimum temperature: Around 25°C
Maximum temperature: Around 33°C
Humidity: Approximately 41%
Wind speed: Steady at 16 km/h from the northeast
Sunrise: 7:10 AM
Sunset: 6:36 PM

Weather forecast for the coming days


February is often considered the last month of winter in Mumbai before summer conditions start setting in. By March, temperatures typically rise further, and sometimes, summer-like heat can even be felt by the end of February.

On February 5, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C. Additionally, humidity levels have remained high, contributing to a sticky and uncomfortable atmosphere.

Looking ahead, the weather on Monday, February 10, 2025, is expected to be sunny, with:

Minimum temperature: 23°C
Maximum temperature: 32°C

As temperatures continue to rise, residents should take precautions, stay hydrated, and prepare for warmer days ahead.

