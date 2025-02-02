Experts attribute heatwave-like condition to the absence of western disturbances, which bring cooler temperatures; The normal average maximum temperature for January is 31.2 degrees C

A woman uses her dupatta to protect herself from the scorching afternoon sun, in Sion, on January 5. Pic/Ashish Raje

January 2025 has been recognised as the hottest in Mumbai’s recorded history, with the city’s Santacruz observatory reporting an average maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees C, surpassing the previous record of 32.9 degrees C set in January 2009. The normal average maximum temperature for January is 31.2 degrees C.



Nights, however, remained relatively cooler, thanks to the easterlies only being active during the daytime. The lowest temperature recorded was 13.7 degrees on January 9. The average minimum temperature for the month stood at 18.5 degrees, slightly higher than the normal 17.3 degrees, indicating that while nights were warmer than usual, they were still more bearable compared to the daytime heat.

Rajesh Kapadia, climatologist

Despite the extreme daytime heat, the overall day-night average temperature stood at 25.85 degrees, which is close to the normal 24.25 degrees. However, meteorologists attribute this heatwave-like condition to an unusual absence of western disturbances, which typically bring cooler temperatures to Mumbai and Maharashtra during this time of year.

Even the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that January 2025 was the third warmest January in India since record keeping commenced in the country in 1901.

Sunil Kamble, head, India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre, at his Colaba office. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The extremes in the weather, the cool mornings and sizzling hot afternoons have been taking a toll on Mumbaikars’ health. Since the new year commenced, Mumbai has been consistently witnessing above-normal temperatures.

On January 3, the maximum temperature stood at 36 degrees, making it the hottest such day since 2016. The city experienced unusual temperature fluctuations, with a 20-degree difference between the daytime and nighttime temperature recorded on January 3.

Weather phenomenon

Instead of the usual north winds, which provide relief, Mumbai was dominated by dry and warm easterlies throughout the day. This phenomenon resulted from a persistent high-pressure system (anti-cyclone) over central India.

Elaborating the weather system, climatologist Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of the Weather, a private weather blog said: “January saw a total absence of western disturbances, which typically bring cooler conditions to Mumbai and Maharashtra. Instead, the city experienced persistent dry and warm easterlies due to a high-pressure system [anti-cyclone] over central India. These anti-cyclones usually last only three or four days, but this time, the effect lingered, significantly raising daytime temperatures. However, the easterly winds were mainly active during the day, allowing nights to remain relatively cooler, with the lowest temperature recorded at 13.7 degrees C on January 9.”

With the climate showing signs of increasing variability, meteorologists suggest that changing wind patterns and persistent high-pressure systems could contribute to more unseasonal heat spikes in the future. Meanwhile, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted a warmer February 2025 for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Sunil Kamble, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, told mid-day, “The western disturbances were not as severe as they should be or usually are during this time of the year, which led of absence or delay on northerly winds that cools down the temperature. Even February will witness warmer weather,” Kamble concluded. Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, known as Mumbai Rains on X, poster, “Mumbai will continue to experience chill at least till February 4-5. The nights will be cool till then.”

