President’s rule imposed in Manipur

Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

He said the ethnic violence in Manipur had started following an order of the state’s high court. 

Security personnel deployed in Manipur. File pic

The Lok Sabha early Thursday adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur with opposition supporting the decision.


Replying to a short debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government has taken all possible steps to bring back normalcy in the restive northeastern state.


He said there has been no violence in Manipur in the last four months, adding that talks were on with both Meitei and Kuki communities for a peaceful solution.


“By and large the situation is peaceful. As long as people are in camps, I would not say the situation is satisfactory,” said the home minister.

He said the ethnic violence in Manipur had started following an order of the state’s high court. 

Shah said an impression has been given that violence erupted only during the BJP rule, which is not correct. So far, 260 people have died in the violence that started in May 2023.

