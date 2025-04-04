He said the ethnic violence in Manipur had started following an order of the state’s high court.

Security personnel deployed in Manipur. File pic

Listen to this article President’s rule imposed in Manipur x 00:00

The Lok Sabha early Thursday adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur with opposition supporting the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a short debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government has taken all possible steps to bring back normalcy in the restive northeastern state.

He said there has been no violence in Manipur in the last four months, adding that talks were on with both Meitei and Kuki communities for a peaceful solution.

“By and large the situation is peaceful. As long as people are in camps, I would not say the situation is satisfactory,” said the home minister.

He said the ethnic violence in Manipur had started following an order of the state’s high court.

Shah said an impression has been given that violence erupted only during the BJP rule, which is not correct. So far, 260 people have died in the violence that started in May 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever