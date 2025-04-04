US reciprocal tariffs: India ‘carefully examining implications’

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from April 5 and the 27 per cent from April 9.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal. PIC/X@PiyushGoyal

The Department of Commerce is carefully examining the implications of the US reciprocal tariffs on India and is engaged with all stakeholders, including domestic industry and exporters to seek their feedback on the issue, an official statement said on Thursday.


US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of additional tariff ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from April 5 and the 27 per cent from April 9. 


Certain sectors including pharma, semiconductors and energy products are exempted from these duties.  The ministry also said that discussions are ongoing between Indian and US trade teams for the expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement.


piyush goyal united states of america india India news national news

