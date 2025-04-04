The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from April 5 and the 27 per cent from April 9.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal. PIC/X@PiyushGoyal

Listen to this article US reciprocal tariffs: India ‘carefully examining implications’ x 00:00

The Department of Commerce is carefully examining the implications of the US reciprocal tariffs on India and is engaged with all stakeholders, including domestic industry and exporters to seek their feedback on the issue, an official statement said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of additional tariff ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from April 5 and the 27 per cent from April 9.

Certain sectors including pharma, semiconductors and energy products are exempted from these duties. The ministry also said that discussions are ongoing between Indian and US trade teams for the expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever