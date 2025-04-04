Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2025 01:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Addressing the meeting, Naik emphasised the urgent need to mitigate the distress faced by farmers due to elephant intrusions

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

In a bid to tackle the growing issue of wild elephants damaging farmlands in Sindhudurg's Dodamarg taluka, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has directed the formation of a Primary Response Team and the development of a relocation plan to move the elephants to a protected area near Tilari Dam.


The minister issued these directives during a meeting held at the state secretariat, which was convened at the request of former minister and MLA Deepak Kesarkar. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shomita Biswas, Deputy Secretary Vivek Hosing, and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests B.V. Rama Rao, were also present.


Comprehensive Plan for Elephant Management


Addressing the meeting, Naik emphasised the urgent need to mitigate the distress faced by farmers due to elephant intrusions. He suggested that keeping the elephants within their natural habitat would prevent them from straying into farmlands. To achieve this, he proposed planting bamboo, banana, and jackfruit trees in the protected Tilari region to provide a sustainable food source for the elephants.

Additionally, Naik called for fencing along railway tracks in areas frequently traversed by the elephants and recommended fitting the animals with radio collars to monitor their movements. He also stressed the importance of seeking guidance from experts in the forest departments of Karnataka and West Bengal, where similar initiatives have been implemented successfully.

Compensation and Crop Protection Measures

To support affected farmers, the minister directed officials to submit a proposal for increasing compensation for crop losses caused by wild animals. He also suggested including bamboo crops in the list of agricultural losses eligible for compensation.

MLA Deepak Kesarkar urged the department to expedite measures to address the damage caused by wild elephants in Dodamarg and provide relief to the affected farmers at the earliest.

Maharashtra mulls Vantara-style rescue centre for wildlife conservation

The Maharashtra government is exploring whether a rescue centre similar to Gujarat’s Vantara can be set up with the help of industrialists. Responding to concerns over rising tiger attacks in Vidarbha, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said his department is working on solutions. Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole, and other MLAs raised the issue in the state Assembly, citing the loss of lives. “Tiger attacks are increasing and must be addressed urgently,” Patole stressed. 

