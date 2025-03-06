Govt explores setting up animal rehab hubs as tiger attacks rise in Vidarbha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, during the inauguration of ‘Vantara’, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Pic/PTI

The Maharashtra government is exploring whether a rescue centre similar to Gujarat’s Vantara can be set up with the help of industrialists. Responding to concerns over rising tiger attacks in Vidarbha, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said his department is working on solutions. Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole, and other MLAs raised the issue in the state Assembly, citing the loss of lives. “Tiger attacks are increasing and must be addressed urgently,” Patole stressed.

Naik stated that they are awaiting the Centre’s approval for industrialists to establish rescue centres like Vantara in Maharashtra. “This will help rehabilitate animals rescued by the forest department,” he added. He also revealed that he has written to Anant Ambani regarding the initiative. Vantara, located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a state-of-the-art animal rescue and rehabilitation centre developed by Anant Ambani.

Last year, Chandrapur alone reported 27 tiger-related deaths. Patole urged a review of existing wildlife laws to protect human lives. Naik acknowledged that while land area remains constant, human and animal populations continue to grow. “We are considering setting up a rescue centre in every district to rehabilitate captured animals,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, however, cautioned against a blanket approach. “Merely creating a rescue centre won’t solve the problem. Experts on man-animal conflict should be involved to find sustainable solutions,” he argued, also questioning the feasibility of large-scale centres due to infrastructure and financial constraints.

MLAs also highlighted leopard attacks and demanded immediate government intervention. Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed Naik to convene a meeting with all concerned MLAs on Friday to discuss concrete solutions. “Let’s meet in my chamber and find a solution,” Narwekar concluded.