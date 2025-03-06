Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra mulls Vantara style rescue centre for wildlife conservation

Maharashtra mulls Vantara-style rescue centre for wildlife conservation

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Govt explores setting up animal rehab hubs as tiger attacks rise in Vidarbha

Maharashtra mulls Vantara-style rescue centre for wildlife conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, during the inauguration of ‘Vantara’, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra mulls Vantara-style rescue centre for wildlife conservation
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government is exploring whether a rescue centre similar to Gujarat’s Vantara can be set up with the help of industrialists. Responding to concerns over rising tiger attacks in Vidarbha, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said his department is working on solutions. Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole, and other MLAs raised the issue in the state Assembly, citing the loss of lives. “Tiger attacks are increasing and must be addressed urgently,” Patole stressed. 


Naik stated that they are awaiting the Centre’s approval for industrialists to establish rescue centres like Vantara in Maharashtra. “This will help rehabilitate animals rescued by the forest department,” he added. He also revealed that he has written to Anant Ambani regarding the initiative. Vantara, located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a state-of-the-art animal rescue and rehabilitation centre developed by Anant Ambani. 


Last year, Chandrapur alone reported 27 tiger-related deaths. Patole urged a review of existing wildlife laws to protect human lives. Naik acknowledged that while land area remains constant, human and animal populations continue to grow. “We are considering setting up a rescue centre in every district to rehabilitate captured animals,” he said.


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, however, cautioned against a blanket approach. “Merely creating a rescue centre won’t solve the problem. Experts on man-animal conflict should be involved to find sustainable solutions,” he argued, also questioning the feasibility of large-scale centres due to infrastructure and financial constraints. 

MLAs also highlighted leopard attacks and demanded immediate government intervention. Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed Naik to convene a meeting with all concerned MLAs on Friday to discuss concrete solutions. “Let’s meet in my chamber and find a solution,” Narwekar concluded.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi Anant Ambani reliance mukesh ambani gujarat mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK