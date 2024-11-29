Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly will include 78 first-time MLAs, with BJP leading the group. Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP introduce new faces as the Mahayuti alliance wins a majority in state polls.

In a significant development, Maharashtra's 288-member assembly will see the arrival of 78 first-time MLAs, accounting for approximately 27 per cent of its total strength. This influx of debutant legislators is a reflection of the changing political landscape following the state elections.

According to PTI reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the pack of newcomers with 33 first-time MLAs. The Shiv Sena has sent 14 new faces to the assembly, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction (Sena UBT) accounts for 10 first-timers. Eight such MLAs belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while four represent the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction. The Congress has six first-time legislators. Additionally, two debutants represent smaller parties, and an independent candidate will also make his maiden entry into the House.

In Mumbai alone, nine of the city’s 36 assembly constituencies have elected newcomers. Among them is Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant, who secured a high-profile victory in Mahim, defeating Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, as well as sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar. Sena (UBT)’s Varun Desai emerged victorious in Vandre East, defeating Zeeshan Siddique of the NCP.

Other Sena (UBT) first-time MLAs include Manoj Jamsutkar (Byculla), Anant Nar (Jogeshwari East), and Haroon Khan (Versova), marking their debut as lawmakers. From the BJP, Sanjay Upadhyay clinched the Borivali seat, while Murji Patel, contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket, won the Andheri East constituency. Sana Malik of the NCP triumphed in Anushaktinagar, and Congress candidate Jyoti Gaikwad was successful in Dharavi.

Shreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently switched allegiance to the BJP, secured her first victory from Bhokar. Similarly, Vikram Pachpute, son of former NCP minister and BJP leader Babanrao Pachpute, marked his debut by winning the Shrigonda seat on a BJP ticket.

In Karad South, BJP's Atul Bhosale defeated Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to secure his first term. Bhosale, notably, is the son-in-law of senior Congress leader Dilip Deshmukh. Sumit Wankhede, the personal assistant to senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, won from the Arvi constituency and will also serve as a first-time legislator.

The list of debutant MLAs also includes Suhas Babar, son of former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar, who won from Khanapur; Vilas Bhumre, son of Aurangabad MP Sandipan Bhumre, who succeeded in Paithan; and Amol Patil, son of ex-MLA Chimanrao Patil, who emerged victorious in Erandol.

The recently concluded Maharashtra elections witnessed a landslide victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, which secured a combined total of 230 seats out of 288. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a significant setback, with its partners Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) winning only 16, 20, and 10 seats, respectively.

As per PTI, the new composition of the Maharashtra assembly reflects a dynamic political shift, with the entry of several debutant legislators signalling the potential for fresh ideas and perspectives in state governance.