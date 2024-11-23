Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes

Updated on: 23 November,2024 05:49 PM IST  |  Pune
Prithviraj Chavan's loss is considered a severe jolt to Congress as he has been an MLA from the Karad (South) seat since 2014

Prithviraj Chavan. File Pic

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan lost the Karad (South) assembly seat in Maharashtra's Satara district by 39,355 votes.


According to the Election Commission data, Congress candidate Prithviraj Chavan polled 1,00,150 votes against BJP candidate Dr Atulbaba Bhosale's 1,39,505 votes in the constituency considered a stronghold of Congress.


Prithviraj Chavan's loss is considered a severe jolt to Congress as he has been an MLA from the Karad (South) seat since 2014, according to the PTI.


The 78-year-old leader had served as the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2010 to 2014 and was a minister of state for various ministries during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Meanwhile, holding a joint press conference in Mumbai as the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition was poised to win a massive victory, the leaders of the Mahayuti assured that the next government will be formed smoothly.

Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 were historic, and decided to whom the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena belong to.

Maharashtra Election 2024 results Live

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the people rejected politics of appeasement and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Hai toh Safe Hai' message of unity.

NCP chief and deputy CM Ajit Pawar averred that the ruling alliance will not get carried away by the landslide win, and will bring financial discipline.
Referring to the poor showing of the rival factions, both Shinde and Ajit Pawar said the results showed to whom the Shiv Sena and NCP belong.

"After all the results are declared, our MLAs will come to Mumbai, and all three parties will elect their leaders," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Eknath Shinde pointed out that the three parties had finalised their seat-sharing amicably, and said the government formation process would not face any hinderance.

They learnt lessons from the Lok Sabha debacle and took corrective steps, Ajit Pawar said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

