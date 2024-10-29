Aaditya and Amit are the grandsons of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and the great-grandsons of the renowned social reformer and writer Prabodhankar Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena (UBT) president; (right) Amit Thackeray, MNS youth wing president. File pics/Ashish Raje

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amit or Aaditya? Poll affidavits reveal who is the richer Thackeray brother

Aaditya and Amit Thackeray, the Thackeray cousins, are encountering significant challenges in intense three-way battles for the Worli and Mahim seats in Mumbai in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

Aaditya and Amit are the grandsons of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and the great-grandsons of the renowned social reformer and writer Prabodhankar Thackeray.

Aaditya (34), the sitting MLA from Worli and former minister, is the son of Uddhav Thackeray (64), leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction. Amit (32) is the son of Raj Thackeray (56), the founder and president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Aaditya, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and President of Yuva Sena, is seeking re-election from the Worli constituency, while Amit is making his electoral debut in Mahim.

The upcoming elections in Maharashtra are expected to be competitive, with both Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray playing vital roles in mobilising support.

Although they are not contesting in the same constituency, let's take a look at the assets of Aaditya and Amit.

Aaditya Thackeray assets:

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, filed his nomination for the Worli seat. He is contesting the election for the second time. In 2019, according to his affidavit, he owned assets worth Rs 17.6 crore, including Rs 13.02 crore in movable assets and Rs 4.67 crore in immovable assets. This time, his wealth has reached Rs 23.5 crore—a 33 per cent increase. Of this Rs 17.39 crore are movable assets and another Rs 6.04 crore are immovable assets. Aaditya has Rs 37,344 as cash in hand. About Rs 2.8 crore is deposited in banks. He has Rs 10 crore worth of investment in mutual funds and shares.

Amit Thackeray assets:

Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and a first-time election candidate, has declared assets totalling Rs 15.6 crore, of which Rs 5.94 crore is invested across 107 fixed deposit accounts. Amit Thackeray filed his nomination from the Mahim constituency on Monday, declaring Rs 14.27 crore in movable assets and Rs 1.29 crore in immovable assets, with substantial investments in fixed deposits and mutual funds.