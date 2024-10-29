Amit Thackeray, MNS candidate and son of Raj Thackeray, has filed his nomination from Mahim for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, describing the role as a "great responsibility" he intends to fulfill with dedication.

Amit Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate and son of Raj Thackeray, officially filed his nomination from the Mahim constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Reflecting on his candidacy, Amit described contesting the election as a "great responsibility" and expressed his commitment to fulfilling it with dedication.

“It is a great responsibility, and I will fulfil it passionately. My aim is to connect with the people and work for them,” Amit shared with ANI on Monday. He also highlighted his preference for a grassroots approach to his campaign, emphasising door-to-door outreach. “I like one-to-one connections with people,” he said, indicating his strategy to build personal rapport with Mahim’s residents.

The Maharashtra Assembly election, scheduled for November 20, will see voting across all 288 constituencies, with results to be declared on November 23.

In support of its candidates, MNS released an additional list on Monday, marking its seventh set of nominees for the election. The recent list features 18 candidates, including Amit Thackeray for Mahim, and highlights MNS’ growing outreach across Maharashtra. Previously, the party released its fifth list of 15 candidates on October 27, putting forward representatives from various regions.

Among MNS’ notable nominees are Yogesh Chile from Panvel, Shivshankar Lagar from Khamgaon, Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot, Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City, Madhya Amit Deshmukh from Jalgaon, Jamod Bhayyasaheb Patil from Mehkar, and Rupesh Deshmukh from Gangakhed. Others like Shekhar Dunde from Umred, Balasaheb Pathrikar from Fulambri, Rajendra Gapat from Paranda, and Devdutt More from Osmanabad (Dharashiv) add depth to MNS’ representation, while candidates such as Sagar Dudhane from Katol, Someshwar Kadam from Beed, Faisal Popere from Srivardhan, and Yuvraj Yeddre from Radhanagari round out the party’s expanding slate.

The deadline for filing nominations for the single-phase election is set for Tuesday, with scrutiny of the papers to follow immediately after. Candidates can withdraw nominations until November 4. As of October 28, a total of 4,426 nomination papers from 3,259 candidates had been submitted for the election, as per the Chief Election Officer's office.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 56 and Congress with 44. MNS is looking to strengthen its position in the 2024 elections, with a strategic emphasis on constituencies like Mahim, where Amit Thackeray’s bid has raised significant local interest.

As per ANI reports, Amit Thackeray’s nomination is seen as part of MNS’ broader agenda to bolster its presence in key regions. With the high stakes of this election, all eyes remain on the candidates and their commitments to local communities.

(With inputs from ANI)