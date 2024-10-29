A total of 4,426 nomination papers of 3,259 candidates have been filed till October 28 for the elections in 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Chief Election Officer's office said

Representational Image

In Maharashtra, the filing of nominations for single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will end on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI,

The scrutiny of nominations will be done tomorrow and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 4.

Voting for all 288 seats will be held on November 20 in a single phase.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 came into force on October 15.

The notification for election was issued on 22 October 2024.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday, announced a combined list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The party announced four candidates for Maharashtra and two candidates for Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, the Congress has announced Madhurimaraje Malojiraje Chhatrapati from Kolhapur North, Sajid Khan Mannan Khan from Akola West, Heera Devasi from Colaba, and Chetan Narote from Solapur City Central, reported ANI.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 102 of 288 Assembly seats. The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

The MVA alliance has declared candidates for 268 seats so far. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have fielded their candidates on 84 and 82 seats, respectively.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC joined NDA partner Shiv Sena on Monday, hours after the party fielded her from the Mumbadevi constituency.

Shaina NC joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, just weeks before the state's 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena released the list of 15 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, in which Shaina NC was fielded from the Mumbadevi constituency.

The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress' Amin Patel since 2009. Earlier, there were reports that the BJP could field Shaina NC from the Worli constituency. However, Shiv Sena fielded Milind Deora from the seat as Mahayuti candidate.

The Worli constituency will see a high-profile contest between Deora and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

(With inputs from ANI)