Nepotism has long shaped Indian politics, and in Maharashtra whether it’s the ruling Mahayuti (NDA) alliance, including the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), both have selected family-connected candidates

Pic/PTI

Political parties often criticise their rivals for engaging in dynastic politics, yet they don’t hesitate to nominate relatives of prominent leaders during election season—a pattern visible in the candidate lists for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

While family ties can lend continuity, critics argue they limit opportunities for emerging leaders and challenge democratic principles. Nepotism has long shaped Indian politics, and in Maharashtra whether it’s the ruling Mahayuti (NDA) alliance, including the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), both have selected family-connected candidates.

This trend may stem from weak party organisations, limited independent civil society groups to mobilise support, and centralised election funding—a combination that perpetuates family-based politics across Maharashtra’s parties.

Below, we explore a few key political families in Maharashtra, highlighting their influence and legacy.

The Pawar Dynasty

One of Maharashtra’s most influential political families, the Pawars, is led by Sharad Pawar, who has served as an MP and held numerous ministerial portfolios over the decades. His daughter, Supriya Sule, is currently an MP from Baramati, continuing the family’s political legacy.

Sharad’s nephew, Ajit Pawar, is the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, has been involved in politics, and their son, Parth Pawar is also a political aspirant, representing the next generation of the Pawar family’s political involvement.

Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar is an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed. He is was born to Rajendra Pawar and Sunanda Pawar in Baramati. He is the grandson of Dinkarrao Govindrao Pawar and also the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar. Another Pawar, who is representing the family’s next generation is, Yugendra Pawar. Yugendra, 32, is the son of Shrinivas Pawar, the younger brother of Ajit Pawar. In the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Yugendra Pawar is pitted against his uncle, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The Bhujbal Family

Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior cabinet minister in Maharashtra, has played a pivotal role in state politics. His son, Pankaj Bhujbal, is a nominated Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), and Sameer Bhujbal, his nephew, is a former MP and current political aspirant. The NCP Mumbai division president and former Nashik MP, Sameer Bhujbal, announced that he has resigned from the party and will contest the assembly polls from Nandgaon in rural Nashik as an independent candidate.

The Munde Family

The Munde family’s political influence began with Gopinath Munde, a BJP stalwart. His daughter, Pankaja Munde, an MLC and former minister, and his nephew, Dhananjay Munde, an MLA from the Parli constituency, represent the family in politics today. Pritam Munde, Pankaja’s sister, is a former MP, showcasing the family’s stronghold over politics in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde is re-contesting the upcoming state Assembly polls from Parli.

The Shelar Family

Ashish Shelar, a key BJP MLA and former Mumbai BJP president has been a significant figure in Maharashtra politics. His brother, Vinod Shelar, has also entered politics and has been fielded by the party from the Malad West constituency.

The Naik Family

The Naik family has wielded considerable influence in Navi Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Led by Ganesh Naik, an MLA, the family’s political clout extends to his sons, Sanjeev Naik, a former MP, and Sandeep Naik, who are both active in politics. Sandeep Naik joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party after the BJP denied him a ticket to contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from the Belapur constituency. He is now likely to be the NCP (SP) candidate for Belapur.

Former minister Manohar Naik's sons, Yayati Naik and MLA Indranil Naik are gearing up for a potential face-off from the Pusad constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Indranil Naik and Yayati Naik, members of another politically active Naik family (whose father was once a Chief Minister), represent a new generation of political aspirants.

The Chavan Legacy

The Chavan family is another dominant force in Maharashtra politics. Ashok Chavan, a former Chief Minister and current MP, represents a long lineage of political leadership. His daughter, Sreejaya Chavan, is seen as a potential candidate, poised to carry forward the family’s legacy. Sreejaya is BJP's nominee from Maharashtra’s Bhokar assembly seat.

The Thorat Family

Balasaheb Thorat, a senior Congress MLA and cabinet minister, has been a key figure in Maharashtra politics for years. His daughter, Jayashree Thorat, is an aspiring politician, while his nephew, Satyajit Tambe, serves as an MLC, representing the continuity of the Thorat family’s political influence. Balasaheb Thorat will contest elections from Sangamner.

The Rane Dynasty

BJP leader Narayan Rane, a former Chief Minister and current MP, has a political legacy that extends to his sons. Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane have both been involved in electoral politics, continuing their father’s political lineage. Nilesh Rane is set to join Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and will contest from the Kudal-Malvan constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls. While Nitesh Rane will contest elections from Kankavli on BJP ticket.

The Shinde Family

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has carved out a significant role for himself in state politics. His son, Shrikant Shinde, is an MP and represents the Kalyan constituency, reflecting the family’s deep political involvement.

The Thackeray Dynasty

The Thackeray family has been synonymous with Shiv Sena politics. Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister, along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, has played a crucial role in shaping the party’s modern direction. Amit Thackeray, another family member, is an aspiring politician, ensuring the family’s enduring political presence. Amit Thackeray is the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. He is set to face a tough fight in the Mahim assembly seat as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced Sada Sarvankar as his faction’s candidate from the constituency. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will contest elections from Worli, while MNS leader Amit Thackeray will contest polls from Mahim.

The Gaikwad Family

The Gaikwad family has also established itself in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Eknath Gaikwad, a senior Congress leader, has passed on his political legacy to his daughter, Varsha Gaikwad, who is an MP from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency and former Education Minister. Varsha’s leadership in education policy reflects the continuation of the Gaikwad family’s influence in politics. Congress has fielded Jyoti Gaikwad, sister of Varsha Gaikwad, from the Dharavi assembly constituency.

The Pachpute Family

The Pachpute family also holds a significant place in Maharashtra politics. Babanrao Pachpute, a former minister, and his daughter, Pratibha Pachpute, along with his son Vikramsinh Pachpute, represent the family’s active political involvement at various levels. Pratibha Pachpute will contest elections from Shrigonda in Ahliyanagar on a BJP ticket.

The Tatkare Family

Sunil Tatkare, a senior NCP leader, has seen his family continue his political legacy. His daughter, Aditi Tatkare, is a minister in the Maharashtra government, and his son, Aniket Tatkare, is also actively involved in politics.

The Mahadik Family

The Mahadik family has been a rising force in Kolhapur politics. Dhananjay Mahadik, an MP, represents the family at the national level, while his son, Krishnaraj Mahadik, is seen as an aspirant, eager to follow in his father’s political footsteps.

The Waikar Family

Ravindra Waikar, a Shiv Sena MLA, is another example of dynastic politics in Maharashtra, representing the influence families hold over political positions in the state. With Ravindra Waikar now the MP for Mumbai North West, there is speculation that his wife, Manisha Waikar, may contest the Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency as a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate.

The Raut Brothers

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP, is a vocal figure in Maharashtra politics. His brother, Sunil Raut, is an MLA, continuing the family’s involvement in the political sphere. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Sunil Raut from Vikhroli.

Dynastic politics or democratic opportunity?

While political dynasties can bring continuity and governance experience, they often face criticism for fostering nepotism. Critics argue that this limits opportunities for newcomers and discourages merit-based political participation. However, proponents argue that family backgrounds offer crucial insights into governance and policy-making. As Maharashtra continues to evolve politically, the debate over nepotism versus legacy will remain central to discussions on democracy and leadership in the state.

Dynasticism across political parties in Maharashtra:

BJP: While the BJP has positioned itself as a party against dynastic politics, instances of political lineage exist. Leaders like Pankaja Munde and Ashish Shelar come from influential political families, showing how familial ties subtly shape opportunities within the party.

Ashish Shelar-Vinod Shelar

Ashok Chavan-Sreejaya Chavan

Narayan Rane-Nitesh Rane

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar-Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar

Babanrao Pachpute-Dr. Pratibha Pachpute

Ganpat Gaikwad-Sulabha Gaikwad

Ashwini Jagtap-Shankar Jagtap

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT): Founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, the party’s leadership passed to his son, Uddhav Thackeray, and now his son Aaditya is a prominent face. This lineage-led leadership has defined Shiv Sena, especially in its current faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, where dynastic ties remain central.

Uddhav Thackeray-Aaditya Thackeray

Sanjay Raut-Sunil Raut

Congress: The Congress Party has historically followed dynastic politics, with significant figures like Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, and Vishwajit Kadam coming from political families. This trend has solidified the party's identity as one favouring established lineages.

Balasaheb Thorat-Jayashri Thorat

Eknath Gaikwad-Varsha Gaikwad

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP): Sharad Pawar has maintained a legacy-based approach, with his daughter Supriya Sule emerging as a key leader. This NCP faction reflects the party’s reliance on dynastic ties, drawing both support and critique within Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS): Raj Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, established the MNS by leveraging his family name.

Raj Thackeray-Amit Thackeray

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena: After the split from Uddhav Thackeray's faction, Eknath Shinde’s group also leaned as heavily on dynasticism. However, Shinde’s son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, has emerged as a notable figure, potentially indicating the faction’s move toward a dynastic approach.

Eknath Shinde-Shrikant Shinde, Ravindra Waikar-Manisha Waikar

Ajit Pawar-led NCP: This faction also embraces dynasticism, with Ajit Pawar positioning his son Parth Pawar within the political arena. The continuation of family lineage within the party demonstrates dynasticism’s stronghold over Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Ajit Pawar-Sunetra Pawar-Parth Pawar

Sunil Tatkare-Aditi Tatkare,

Chhagan Bhujbal-Pankaj Bhujbal