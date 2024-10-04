Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray is responsible for water woes says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray is responsible for water woes, says Ashish Shelar

Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar says city suffering because of chaos created by the Sena UBT MLA

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray is responsible for water woes, says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar; (right) Aaditya Thackeray

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray is responsible for water woes, says Ashish Shelar
x
00:00

After the issue of water shortage in Mumbai arose, MLA Ashish Shelar held Aaditya Thackeray responsible for the situation. Thackeray had revoked the Gargai dam project and forcefully implemented the desalination of seawater. That project too is unfinished, alleged Shelar.


Many parts of Mumbai are receiving water at a very low pressure, while some areas are not receiving any water supply. “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not constructed any new dams nor made any alternative water arrangements in the past 10 years. Rather, it revoked the Gargai dam project and forcefully implemented the desalination of seawater. That project too is unfinished. Hence Mumbai is experiencing this water deficit. The water crisis is entirely the fault of Aaditya Thackeray and his UBT Sena,” alleged Mumbai BJP president Shelar.


While talking to media persons, Shelar informed that the Dr Madhavrao Chitale committee was appointed by the BMC in the 1990s to study the water supply mechanism in Mumbai and to create an action plan. The committee had prepared an action plan for three dams – Gargai, Pinjal and Middle Vaitarna for the BMC. The BMC completed the Middle Vaitarna project in 2014 but since then, not a single dam project has been taken up by the civic body.


According to Shelar, Mumbaikars are facing the consequences of utter chaos created by Aaditya Thackeray and his UBT Sena. “The water shortage is causing a lot of hardship for the people of Mumbai. According to the BMC, there is approximately 34 per cent water leakage in Mumbai. Contracts worth crores of rupees have been awarded to plug this issue, but no one knows what has actually transpired,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages to comment on the issue.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ashish shelar aaditya thackeray Shiv Sena bharatiya janata party mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK