Aaditya Thackeray: 'Dharavi is being looted'

Updated on: 18 August,2024 09:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

During the rally, Aditya Thackeray shared his 'Vachan Nama' for the Assembly election. He mentioned 500 square feet of houses for Dharavi residents as well as the promised redevelopment of the multi-storey slum.

Aaditya Thackeray during the rally organised in Dharavi

A huge rally was organised in Dharavi on Sunday to protest against the development rights of the slum area being given to the Adani group.


Shiv Sena leader, Yuva Sena chief and Worli MLA Aditya Thackeray organised the 'Mumbai Rakshan Sabha', and on this occasion, various questions and demands regarding Dharavi's rehabilitation were raised.  



During the rally, Aditya Thackeray shared his 'Vachan Nama' for the Assembly election. He mentioned 500 square feet of houses for Dharavi residents as well as the promised redevelopment of the multi-storey slum.


Addressing the rally, he said, "We want to protect Dharavi and Mumbai. But, what is happening now in its name is that Dharavi is being looted in the name of redevelopment.  We, too, want Dharavi development. Dharavi owners should get their rightful houses but 20 plots are being given free to just one developer, which is unfair.  

He said, "Our government will be formed in the November elections."      

