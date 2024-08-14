Mumbai: Kurla residents block dairy land clean-up

Lok Chalwal members led protest against Dharavi rehab land acquisition

Residents of Nehru Nagar voiced strong opposition to the cleaning of the Kurla Dairy in Kurla East on Tuesday morning, which was intended for a land survey. In response, authorities halted the clean-up following the residents’ resistance. The Dharavi Redevelopment Authority has sought to acquire 21 acres of land from Mother Dairy, widely known as Kurla Dairy, to rehabilitate Dharavi residents who are ineligible for existing rehabilitation schemes.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Authority initiated a cleaning and pre-marking drive at Kurla Dairy. A team of officials, equipped with machinery, visited the site to carry out the work. However, upon learning of the operation, members of Lok Chalwal arrived at the dairy premises to oppose the drive. Officials later confirmed that the work was stopped due to the resistance.

Kiran Pailwan, a member of Lok Chalwal, said, “As soon as we heard that a team of officials had arrived at Kurla Dairy, we rushed to the spot. We strongly oppose this action. After our protest, they halted the work.” Nilesh Kamble, a resident of Nehru Nagar, expressed concern over the government’s decision, “We are not against the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Our concern is that developing this 21-acre land parcel will create infrastructural issues in Kurla East. The government should understand our sentiments.”

Meanwhile, officials from the State Revenue Department’s land record division stated that the date for the land survey has not yet been finalised. The previous survey, scheduled for July 26, was postponed due to rain.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Authority (DRA) has decided to rehabilitate Dharavi residents who do not qualify for resettlement within Dharavi itself by relocating them to various parts of the city. To facilitate this, the DRA has requested land from several state government entities, including the collector, BMC, MMRDA, salt pan, and other government departments.