Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has expressed his willingness to step down following the party's electoral defeat, stating that the final decision rests with the party high command.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday stated that he has expressed his willingness to step down from his post, and the final call regarding his resignation now rests with the party's central leadership.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole confirmed that the process to select the Congress group leader in the state legislature would be completed later in the day. According to PTI, the Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge is expected to arrive in Nagpur on Tuesday evening to oversee discussions and decisions within the party.

Patole’s remarks come amidst growing speculation about his future as the state party chief, particularly in the wake of Congress’s dismal performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections. The party, which is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won only 16 out of 288 seats, marking its worst-ever electoral result in the state. The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory, retaining power with a dominant tally of 230 seats.

As per PTI reports, sources within the Congress had earlier indicated that Patole had offered to relinquish his organisational role following the party’s electoral setback. However, addressing these claims last week, Patole had denied having formally submitted a resignation, dismissing the reports as rumours being deliberately spread to create confusion.

On Tuesday, while reiterating his willingness to step down, Patole clarified that the final decision rests with the party high command. "I have expressed my willingness (to resign). The party high command will decide on the same," he told reporters.

When asked about discussions surrounding the Congress state leadership, Patole remarked that talks about the future of the post would take place during the Maharashtra in-charge’s visit. He emphasised that the party would collectively deliberate on the leadership roles and organisational changes needed to chart a new path forward.

Meanwhile, the selection of the Congress group leader in the state legislature remains a key agenda during the high-level meetings. Patole asserted that the decision would be made by Tuesday, ensuring that the party remains prepared for its role as the opposition in the state assembly.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), has been grappling with internal challenges following their poor showing in the elections. Congress, in particular, faces increasing pressure to reassess its strategy and leadership in Maharashtra as it works towards rebuilding its political presence in the state.

According to PTI, the Congress’s high command will weigh the situation carefully before making any formal announcements about changes to the leadership structure in Maharashtra. While Patole remains ready to step down, the party's final decision is expected to reflect its broader plans for revival ahead of future electoral battles.

Patole, a senior leader and vocal critic of the ruling alliance, has been at the helm of the Maharashtra Congress since 2021. His leadership has faced both internal and external scrutiny, particularly following the series of electoral defeats that have weakened the party’s influence in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)