Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, 54 DNA experts, including 22 women, were deployed from across the state to Gandhinagar. They worked nonstop for four days to identify the deceased using advanced DNA profiling techniques, completing a task that once took 10 days in under 72 hours

The scientists worked nonstop to complete task that once took 10 days in under 72 hours. Pic/Nimesh Dave

In the aftermath of the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, a silent force worked behind the scenes with unwavering commitment — Gujarat’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

Many of the experts made deep personal sacrifices. One scientist, whose mother required urgent heart surgery, continued work without pause. Others, including young mothers of toddlers, stayed on site, driven by a sense of duty and empathy. “This was not just another case. It was a mission to give grieving families some closure,” said Director of Forensic Science HP Sanghvi.

DNA samples from body parts recovered at the crash site were matched with those from family members at the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. The operation allowed authorities to hand over mortal remains to families promptly and respectfully.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi visited the lab, personally lauding the team’s efforts. The FSL’s swift action has helped bring a measure of peace to dozens of shattered families, making them the invisible lifeline in one of Gujarat’s darkest hours.