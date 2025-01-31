Also, to manage the growing caseload and ensure quicker resolutions, the Directorate has focused on recruitment and the integration of advanced technology. In 2024, the Directorate filled 53 positions

The Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories in Maharashtra has reported a significant increase in forensic case receipts, marking a 22 per cent rise in 2024. The number of cases handled by the Directorate surged from 20,658 in January 2024 to 25,258 by December 2024. In line with this growth, the Directorate also saw a 40 per cent increase in its analytical capacity, with case analysis figures rising from 16,010 to 22,770 during the same period.

To manage the growing caseload and ensure quicker resolutions, the Directorate has focused on recruitment and the integration of advanced technology. In 2024, the Directorate filled 53 positions, including two Deputy Directors, three Assistant Directors, 33 Assistant Chemical Analysts, and 15 Scientific Officers (Cyber).

Moreover, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has completed the recruitment of 17 Assistant Directors, with ongoing recruitment efforts for Class-3 staff positions. In addition to regular staff, the Directorate has hired 170 forensic experts and 166 Class-4 contract employees to address the surge in cases. Further, the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is aiding the Directorate by filling remaining vacancies.

The Directorate’s efforts are also focused on incorporating cutting-edge technology to enhance the speed and accuracy of investigations. Among these initiatives are semi-automatic processing solutions and the establishment of a Center of Excellence in Digital Forensics. The integration of state-of-the-art forensic workstations, data collection equipment, and advanced data processing solutions is expected to significantly improve the handling of cybercrime cases, which have become increasingly complex in recent years.

In addition to expanding resources, the Directorate has prioritised high-sensitivity cases, particularly those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, cases involving under-trial prisoners, and court-mandated investigations. These strategic measures are designed to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Maharashtra Forensic Science Service, ultimately ensuring quicker resolutions for cases that require urgent attention.

The Directorate's comprehensive approach to recruitment, technological enhancement, and case prioritisation aims to strengthen the forensic science infrastructure in Maharashtra and support the state's commitment to ensuring justice through timely and accurate forensic analysis.