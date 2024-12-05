On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate for writing a letter to the Lokayuta before the petition came up for hearing in the High Court and said that the ED wanted to influence the court

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge. Pic/X

Calling the Enforcement Directorate an "Enslaved Directorate," Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that the ED is nothing but "helpless puppets of the BJP government."

"The Enforcement Directorate has become an Enslaved Directorate. They are nothing but hapless and helpless puppets of the BJP Government. ED's latest "leaked" fabricated report against CM Siddaramiah in the MUDA case yet again expose the BJP's misuse of central agencies as political tools," Priyank Kharge posted on X.

"The ED, acting without jurisdiction, has deliberately leaked a report meant for the Lokayukta to the media which is nothing but a disgraceful attempt to prejudice the mind of the Court which is hearing the CM's petition today. How come BJP Karnataka State President's money laundering case details aren't out in the public?" he asked.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate for writing a letter to the Lokayuta before the petition came up for hearing in the High Court and said that the ED wanted to influence the court, reported ANI.

"The ED had written a letter to the Lokayukta the day before our petition came up for hearing in the High Court to influence the court...," Siddaramiah said, reported ANI.

Siddaramiah further stated that the inquiry report could have been submitted to the Lokayukta after the investigations. He also stated that there was political malice and an attempt to bring the court to a position of prejudice behind writing the letter and leaking it to the media, reported ANI.

Siddaramiah also took to his X handle and wrote in a post, "The day before our petition came up for hearing in the High Court, ED had written a letter to the Lokayukta to influence the court."

"ED is investigating. It is not right that he is investigating. Even then, the inquiry report could have been submitted to the Lokayukta after conducting the investigation. Apart from that, writing to Lokayukta and leaking it to the media has political malice behind it. Regarding this issue, our petition is coming up for hearing in the High Court tomorrow. Behind the media publicity a day before this is a malicious political move to influence the court and prejudice the court," he said.

"The court directed the Lokayukta to submit the probe report by December 24. If needed, ED could have reported to the Lokayukta. Apart from that, the people of the state will understand the purpose behind doing this," he added.

The ED in its recent communication with the Karnataka Lokayukta had claimed that MUDA had 'illegally' allotted a total of 1,095 sites in benami and other transactions. The ED also stated that the whole process of the allotment of sites to CM Siddaramiah's wife was found illegal, reported ANI.

When questioned about the cabinet reshuffle, the Karnataka CM said "Did I say that the ministerial council will be reshuffled? You have imagined and made news for yourself. How about asking me for an answer now? He said that even the high command has not instructed in this regard."

(With inputs from ANI)