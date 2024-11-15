Priyank Kharge claimed that the Tata Airbus project was supposed to be set up in Maharashtra but finally shifted to Gujarat

Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Friday accused Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misinformation and showing little interest in development.

According to news agency PTI, Kharge, who serves as the southern state's Information Technology (IT) minister, said the "factory of misinformation" began under Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, when he "was dreaming of becoming PM."

"The job of this factory is to spread misinformation, disinformation, fake news, and give birth to lies. When he was CM, it was just a factory. By the time he became PM, the factory was elevated to a full-fledged industry," alleged Kharge, the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He further claimed that Modi and BJP were not interested in the development of states, particularly Maharashtra. "Earlier, Karnataka’s competition was with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. But now we do not have any competition with Maharashtra," he said, reiterating the Congress' regular assertion that industries were moving away from the Eknath Shinde-led state.

According to PTI, Kharge pointed out that Karnataka used to compete with Maharashtra for investments in the IT and biotechnology sectors, but now the western state was no longer in the race.

"Pune and Bengaluru were twin cities. What happened? How come Bengaluru has gone ahead? The reason is that the PM is secretly moving projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat. I am not saying this. The Congress is not saying this. This is from the Government of India’s data," he claimed.

If people want a puppet govt, then they can vote for the Mahayuti: Kharge

He cited the Tata Airbus project, which was initially supposed to be set up in Maharashtra but was eventually moved to Gujarat. "We also tried. When I insisted for Karnataka, I was told the project is going to Maharashtra because it had the conducive ecosystem for the project. A project worth Rs 22,000 crore, how did it go to Vadodara (in Gujarat)?" Kharge asked.

He questioned how the project ended up in Gujarat when Mumbai is the financial capital, Pune is the skill capital, and Maharashtra has a large pool of talent.

Kharge also referenced the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, which was initially planned for Pune but was later shifted to Gujarat, as well as a medical device park that followed the same path.

"My appeal to the people of Maharashtra is to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Congress. If it goes to Mahayuti, then there will be an Adani government here," he claimed, adding that NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had spoken about the billionaire industrialist being involved in efforts to bring down the MVA government.

"If people want a 'puppet' government under which projects will leave the state and go to Gujarat, then they can vote for the Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shinde's Shiv Sena, and NCP," said the Karnataka IT minister.

Kharge also took a swipe at the BJP's promises, saying, "When Modi and the BJP make promises, they call it 'Modi ki guarantee' and 'masterstroke,' but when Congress announces schemes, they call it 'revdi' (freebies)."

"They just give catchy slogans, but in reality, work does not take place," Kharge added in criticism of the BJP's governance.

(With PTI inputs)