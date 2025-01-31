Breaking News
Six held from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi for online fraud, cheating

Six held from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi for online fraud, cheating

Updated on: 31 January,2025 07:08 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The accused persons, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed from Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said

Six held from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi for online fraud, cheating

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Six held from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi for online fraud, cheating
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have apprehended a group of six persons, among them two juveniles, for online fraud and cheating, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.


The accused persons, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed from Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said.


One of the accused, Kaif Israr Sayyed, allegedly duped people online, and proceeds from the crime were transferred to different bank accounts opened by the other accused, police inspector Atul Adurkar said, according to the PTI.


He said the accused connived and opened different bank accounts and obtained debit cards and cheque books, the police said.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act, as per the PTI.

Nine Bangladeshis arrested in Thane district for illegal stay

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as nine Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly staying in the country illegally, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a chawl in the Thakur Pada area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, arrested the group and booked the house owner who rented his premises to them, sub-inspector Rajendra Dongre of Kongaon police station said, as per the PTI.

He said the accused failed to produce valid travel and stay documents, and the identity cards recovered from them were fabricated and obtained illegally.

The police seized six mobile phones worth Rs 70,000 from the accused, he said.

The official said a case has been registered under sections 336 (2) (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Passport (Entry into India) Act while the house owner has also been made the co-accused.

He said further investigations are underway to find out how the accused entered India and whether they are part of a network of illegal immigrants.

Authorities have urged house owners to verify tenant documents before renting out their properties to avoid legal action, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

