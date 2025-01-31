the woman approached the police after four individuals, including Mishra, from the institute, were booked for sexual harassment

Representational Image

The 54-year-old founder of an educational institute from Thane has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a teacher, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

The accused Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra was taken into custody on Thursday night, said Sri Nagar's senior inspector Guljarilal Fadtare.

As per the complaint, the 42-year-old teacher claimed that Mishra took Rs 6 lakhs from her in order to give her the job and had been sexually assaulting her since 2015 to allow her to continue employment in his education institute, PTI cited.

He also promised to make her permanent, the teacher told the police.

According to PTI, the woman got the courage to approach the police following four individuals, including Mishra, from the educational institute, were recently booked for sexual harassment on the complaint of a few teachers, the official said, PTI cited.

Mishra has been taken into custody in connection with the latest complaint, he added.

Mumbai: Rape survivor alleges threats from relatives of accused school teacher

The 14-year-old rape survivor has filed a fresh complaint at the Pelhar police station against the relatives of the accused teacher and school management, who have been charged under strict sections of the POCSO Act, accusing them of criminally intimidating her and her family since the FIR was lodged against them.

In her one-page complaint, the rape survivor alleged that she has been receiving life threats from the accused’s close relatives who have been repeatedly telling her that she (the school girl) will be ‘forced to marry the teacher who raped her’ multiple times since March.

“I am in fear because they have a strong background and I am alone (sic),” read the complaint letter submitted before the investigating officer. “The pressure which I am facing is very frustrating. Please give attention to this matter (sic),” the complaint read, which was submitted before Pelhar police station on September 9.

The accused teacher was arrested last month after the girl reported the incident to the Pelhar police station in Nalasopara East. However, the school management, including the principal and the supervisor, who allegedly took no action despite being informed of the serious crime, were initially not charged. Following a mid-day expose, the principal and supervisor have now also been booked under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from PTI)