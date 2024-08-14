Accused teacher allegedly abused multiple underage girls, relatives claim; management accused of ignoring complaints

Accused teacher, Amit Dubey

Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old schoolgirl on multiple occasions inside a classroom in Nalasopara East. The girl’s brother alleged that the school management was aware but the did not address the complaints.

The relatives, friends, and neighbours of the girl staged a protest outside the school in Nalasopara East demanding strict action against the management. The relatives said that the accused teacher Amit Dubey, who teaches history and maths, has sexually abused many underage girls at the school premises.

The family said Dubey would always lure the female students to a vacant classroom to clear their doubts about the subjects. “On the pretext of clearing their doubts in history and maths, Dubey would always take my sister to a vacant classroom where he raped her multiple times. He had been sexually abusing my sister for the last five to six months but she never disclosed this to anyone at home,” said the elder brother of the girl.

“After raping my sister for the first time, Dubey had threatened her that he would tell her parents that she was the one to instigate it,” he told mid-day.

The matter came to light only after the girl fainted inside school premises last week and the relatives were informed late. “When we reached school, we were told by the school management to take her home instead of rushing her to a hospital. But since her condition was not good, we took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed that she had been sexually abused multiple times,” said the brother of the survivor.

“I had complained to the management almost two years ago after I sensed something amiss at the school premises. I even wanted a School Leaving Certificate (SLC) from the school for my sister, but the management did not give us her SLC and she continued in the same school,” he added.

Based on the statement of the girl, the Pelhar police registered an FIR under various sections of BNS and POCSO Act on Sunday. Subsequently, after a manhunt, Dubey was arrested. The brother of the survivor accused the Pelhar police of not acting against the school management and its principal.

“The police have not properly named the school in the FIR. The principal of the school was initially detained, but later he was set free without taking any action against the management.”

“There are many other girls who have been sexually abused inside the school premises. I have been told by students that even a few female teachers quit the school after facing sexual harassment at the workplace. But the school management did not act against the harassers,” said the brother.

Dubey would chat with the survivor on her WhatsApp and would tell her to erase the chat history. “Above all, he would convince female students to wear tight school uniforms. I have been told by many students that Dubey would always molest the female students inside the classroom. He would often spank girl students,” said the brother.

An officer privy to the investigation said, “So far we have only one rape survivor in this case but if there are more girls who have been sexually abused by Amit Dubey or any other teaching/non-teaching staff of the school, they can approach us. We will surely make this case watertight.”