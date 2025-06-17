According to the data, over 200 mm of rainfall within 24 hours was recorded in Matunga and Worli (4 pm on Sunday till 4 pm on Monday), while Lower Parel, Dharavi, Dadar, Colaba, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Bandra, and BKC recorded over 150 mm of rainfall during this period

Waterlogging at Dadar amid overnight rainfall. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai rains: Waterlogging witnessed across city; 52 trees collapse

Several areas in Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall within 24 hours from 4 pm on Sunday, according to data from the automatic weather stations installed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) across the city. The city also experienced severe waterlogging, impacting traffic and daily life.

According to the data, over 200 mm of rainfall within 24 hours was recorded in Matunga and Worli (4 pm on Sunday till 4 pm on Monday), while Lower Parel, Dharavi, Dadar, Colaba, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Bandra, and BKC recorded over 150 mm of rainfall during this period.

According to the BMC’s disaster management department, the Colaba weather station reported 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Monday, and the Santacruz weather station reported 86 mm of rainfall. Subsequently, between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday, the Colaba weather station recorded 42.2 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz weather station recorded 69.6 mm of rainfall.

Mumbai has received approximately 9 per cent of its annual rainfall to date. While the city areas in the past 24 hours received about 11 per cent of their annual rainfall, the suburbs have received about 7.7 per cent of their annual rainfall. Areas in Grant Road, Kurla, Andheri, Kandivli, and Borivli reported localised waterlogging; there were no major incidents of flooding reported across Mumbai. Trains on the suburban railway line operated without interruption.

The city, however, reported 15 incidents of short circuits, 16 incidents of tree collapses, and one incident of a partial house collapse till 8 am on Monday. Between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday, three incidents of short circuits, 36 incidents of tree collapses, and eight incidents of house collapses were reported.