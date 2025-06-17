Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle has hit major roadblocks with repeated shoot cancellations and financial issues, leaving actors frustrated. Sanjay Dutt had earlier exited from the project citing date issues

On the sets of Welcome To The Jungle

Ahmed Khan's upcoming directorial, Welcome to the Jungle, has been on the floors for a while now. The film went on floors in December 2023 with an announcement video that revealed the multi-starrer cast, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and many others. The film was initially scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release but got delayed due to various reasons.

Shoots schedules get cancelled

According to the latest reports, the film has landed in more trouble, this time owing to financial conflicts. As per a report in Pinkvilla, multiple schedules of Welcome to the Jungle have been cancelled at the last minute over the past six months. The June schedule has also been called off. The portal quoted a source who said, “Around two to three schedules of Welcome to the Jungle have been cancelled over the last six months, leaving the actors and their teams confused about the prospects. The actors have been allotting dates for the shoot to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and the same have been cancelled at the last minute due to logistical and financial issues. These last-minute cancellations have left the actors sitting at home during the aforementioned period.”

Team faces non-payment issue

Around 60 percent of the shoot has been completed, while 40 percent remains. “The film has been on floors for over a year and a half now. There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff. Some of the originally cast actors have exited the project, while others are still supporting it out of love for the franchise. They all believe that Welcome is a beloved franchise and are willing to adjust their dates to help complete Welcome to the Jungle.”

The film boasts over 20 stars, and coordinating combination dates has become a daunting task.

"Initially, every actor was excited, but the repeated cancellations have become frustrating. It not only results in wasted time for the actors but also monetary loss, as the same dates could have been allotted to other films or brand commitments. Housefull 5, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also had a large ensemble cast, but the shoot planning was seamless. “On the contrary, the scheduling for Welcome to the Jungle, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, has been inconsistent,” the source shared.

Sanjay Dutt opts out of Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Dutt is no longer part of the comic caper. The report reveals that after shooting for about 15 days, Dutt has bid adieu to the film. A source close to the development stated, “Sanjay Dutt has cited date issues for his exit. He has conveyed all the issues to his dear friend Akshay, who understood and holds no hard feelings. Dutt felt that the shoot was happening in an unplanned manner, with too many changes in the script, which disturbed his schedule. Hence, he has parted ways.”