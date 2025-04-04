Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Teachers believe old offline method ensured better accountability and accuracy. Representation pic/istock

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model; Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut and more x 00:00

Markets slump in early trade on global trade war fears

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in initial trade on Friday due to heavy selling in metal, oil & gas shares as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff salvo reignited the fears of global trade war. Besides, foreign fund outflows have also dented the investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 591.05 points or 0.77 per cent to 75,704.31 in the morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty declined 202.55 points or 0.87 per cent to 23,047.55.

Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model

Citing administrative failures and errors in evaluating exam answer sheets, University of Mumbai (MU) teachers are demanding a return to offline evaluations. Despite the shift to online assessment, the number of students applying for re-evaluation remains consistently high, showing no signs of decline even in the 2024-25 academic year. Read more.

Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut

After mid-day highlighted how certain spots on the unopened section of the Samruddhi Mahamarg had developed cracks and vehicles were illegally using the yet-to-be inaugurated stretch, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials told this newspaper that they had identified the road’s cracked surfaces and they would be repaired. Read more.

IPL 2025: KKR registers a big 80-run margin victory over SRH at Eden Gardens

Sunrisers Hyderabad, beaten thrice by the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, bowed to the Knights again while going down by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The big win will not have KKR climbing the league ladder, but will also help improve their sagging net run-rate. Read more.

Actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passes away at 87

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, a stalwart of Indian cinema, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. The actor, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic roles in numerous films, breathed his last at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Read more.