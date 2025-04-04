Supreme Court quashes jobs of 25,753 teachers in West Bengal

Breaking News
Supreme Court quashes jobs of 25753 teachers in West Bengal

Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Responding, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she could not accept the Supreme Court’s verdict.

WB govt schools employees react after the SC order. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal, terming their selection process “vitiated and tainted”.


A bench comprising CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordered the state government to initiate a fresh selection process to be concluded within three months.


Responding, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she could not accept the Supreme Court’s verdict.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

