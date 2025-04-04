Raveena Tandon recently recalled getting a call from Karan Johar over the use of her name in the song Kar Gayi Chull from the film Kapoor & Sons

Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article Raveena Tandon recalls Karan Johar's call for using her name in Kar Gayi Chull: 'Anil mujhe maarega toh nahi? x 00:00

Actress Raveena Tandon has mesmerized audiences ever since she made her acting debut in the '90s. One movie after another, the actress won hearts with her performances. Even after all these years, she commands a loyal fan base with her undying charm. Rapper Badshah is among her many admirers—so much so that he used her name in the hit song 'Kar Gayi Chull' from the film Kapoor & Sons. But before doing so, Karan Johar called Raveena to seek her permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raveena Tandon on Kar Gayi Chull song

Recently, Raveena appeared as a special guest on the finale episode of Indian Idol 15. On the show, she recalled how producer Karan Johar called her to ask if he could use her name in the song. It wasn’t a difficult decision for Raveena, as she herself was a fan of Badshah.

“Honestly, mujhe nahi pata tha aise aane waala hai. Mujhe pata hai Karan (Johar) ne call kiya, and we were already big fans of him (Badshah). I used to listen to all his raps—they were so cool. So Karan said he wanted my permission to use my name in the song. Maine kaha, ‘How sweet! Of course, use it.’ He said, ‘Pehle Anil Thadani (Raveena’s husband) ka kya hoga? Woh mujhe maarega toh nahi? Tu pehle Anil se pooch le if it’s okay to use your name.’”

The part of the song that mentioned her wen, “Naache tu Dilli, hile hai London, matak matak jaise Raveena Tandon.” She agreed to let them use her name after hearing the line, regardless of whether her husband approved.

Badshah's fanboy moment

A fanboy through and through, Badshah introduced Raveena on the stage with heartfelt words, “Aaj hai Indian Idol ka finale, to chaliye 90s ke mast mast era mein chalte hain, meri favourite ke saath. Main inka kitna bada fan hoon, ye duniya jaanti hai from Delhi to London. Tabhi to gaane mein thi Alia, par maine likha Raveena Tandon.”

Badshah gets emotional on Indian Idol 15

Rapper and music producer Badshah, who is known for ‘Jugnu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’ and others, was recently overcome with emotions on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 15. During the season finale, singer Mika Singh performed the song ‘Sunny Zindagi Ka Sangeet’ from the upcoming season of the OTT show ‘Chamak: The Conclusion’.

As Mika sang, Badshah became noticeably quiet, immersed in the song’s depth. Sensing the shift when Mika asked him about his thoughts. In a heartfelt response, Badshah shared, “I actually got a bit emotional. This song reminded me of Sidhu”.

The moment highlighted the deep bond and admiration Badshah had for Sidhu Moose Wala. Adding further about Mika Singh, Badshah said, "Paaji, you know we are all here because of you. All the singers who have come from Punjab, are here because you came into the industry and we followed you”.