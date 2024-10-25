While Raveena Tandon is known widely for her work in the movies, the actress has also carried out selfless acts in the benefit of humans and animals. On her birthday, we celebrate some of her offscreen work

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, who has captivated audiences with her alluring performances and stellar acting for over three decades, is also a dedicated philanthropist, social worker, and activist. She passionately advocates for multiple causes and voices her opinions unapologetically. As she turns a year older on October 26, we take a look at some of her notable contributions to society.

Raveena Tandon's philanthropist work

She stunned the world when, at the age of 21, when she became a single mother by adopting two girls, Pooja and Chaya. A long-time advocate for women’s empowerment, she has been honoured by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. In 2023, she was appointed as a delegate of W20, the women’s empowerment wing of G20 India’s Presidency, becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to achieve this recognition.

Tandon’s NGO, Rudra Foundation, provided crucial resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, including oxygen cylinders for those in need. Throughout the pandemic, she actively shared information and sought medical supply leads to help those affected. She founded the organisation with the aim of supporting those struggling for essential resources.

Raveena has also supported the MOHAN Foundation, raising awareness for organ donation. Known for her love of children, she has partnered with numerous organisations for their welfare, including UNICEF for the girl child, CRY, White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood, Spina Bifida Association, and Smile Foundation. Additionally, she houses 30 girls in her own home and has built an orphanage for them in Vasai.

The actress has also collaborated with The Akshaya Patra Foundation on a special campaign titled Know Hunger, aimed at feeding underprivileged children. In 2021, on World Hunger Day, Raveena participated in a digital charity show to promote the cause.

Her dedication extends to supporting the education of martyrs' children. Deeply affected by the Pulwama attack, Raveena offered her help to the families of martyrs, a commitment that she has continued well beyond that tragic event.

The 'Mohra' actress also actively participates in fundraising events for In Defence of Animals (IDA) India. A passionate animal lover, she advocates for animal welfare and frequently speaks out on related issues.