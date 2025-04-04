Breaking News
Up & About: Kitna protein, Karan?

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

With filmmaker Karan Johar flaunting his newly acquired chiselled physique on social media ever so often, we wonder if even the industry’s fittest actor Akshay Kumar is keen to learn of his wellness mantra. Pics/PTI, Yogen Shah

Up & About: Kitna protein, Karan?

(From left) Karan Johar, R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar

Ananya Panday


Never again


Rana DaggubatiRana Daggubati would have certainly second-guessed his sartorial selection after choosing to layer in Mumbai’s heat


At a party

Blame it on the paparazzi that tails them or the miserable state of Mumbai’s roads that makes travelling across the city a nightmare, but Varun Dhawan (L) and Arjun Kapoor did not seem ready to celebrate 

Just in

(From left) Manjot Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Zanai Bhosle, Apoorva Mehta

