With filmmaker Karan Johar flaunting his newly acquired chiselled physique on social media ever so often, we wonder if even the industry’s fittest actor Akshay Kumar is keen to learn of his wellness mantra. Pics/PTI, Yogen Shah

(From left) Karan Johar, R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Up & About: Kitna protein, Karan? x 00:00

Ananya Panday

ADVERTISEMENT

Never again

Rana Daggubati would have certainly second-guessed his sartorial selection after choosing to layer in Mumbai’s heat

At a party

Blame it on the paparazzi that tails them or the miserable state of Mumbai’s roads that makes travelling across the city a nightmare, but Varun Dhawan (L) and Arjun Kapoor did not seem ready to celebrate

Just in

(From left) Manjot Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Zanai Bhosle, Apoorva Mehta