The Khandwa Collector said that the administration has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of all the deceased

Listen to this article Eight killed due to suffocation from poisonous gas inside well in MP's Khandwa; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia x 00:00

As many as eight people died due to suffocation from the poisonous gas in the well in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Thursday. "During the festival of Gangaur Mata, some people went inside a well to clean it and the incident happened due to the formation of gas inside the well as the well was not being used for a long time... Around eight people were trapped inside the well and a rescue operation was carried out by police, SDRF, home Guards," Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta told reporters.

The Khandwa Collector said that the administration has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of all the deceased. "All eight bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem to a nearby hospital," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also confirmed that all eight persons died due to suffocation from the poisonous gas in the well.

खंडवा जिले अंतर्गत छैगांवमाखन क्षेत्र के कोंडावत गांव में एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में गणगौर विसर्जन के लिए कुएं की सफाई हेतु उतरे एक व्यक्ति के दलदल में फंसने पर बचाने के प्रयास में एक के बाद एक कुएं में उतरे अन्य सात व्यक्ति भी अंदर फंस गए, कुएं में जहरीली गैस से दम घुटने के कारण… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 3, 2025

"In a tragic incident in Kondawat village of the Chhaigaon Makhan area under Khandwa district, one person who had descended into a well to clean it for the Gangaur immersion got trapped in the mire, and in an attempt to rescue him, seven others who entered the well one after another also got trapped inside. The sad news has been received that all eight individuals succumbed due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas in the well," Mohan Yadav posted on X. The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

"In this hour of grief, I extend my deep condolences to all the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4-4 lakh to the families of all the deceased. I pray to Almighty God to give all pious souls a place in his holy feet and give strength to the family members to bear this immense sorrow," he said. A joint rescue operation was conducted by teams of the state police and administration.

