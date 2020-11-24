Winter is here and with it are our cravings for winter food. There’s something about warm food that makes us reach out for this steamy goodness, be it bowls of noodles, soup, or momos. Momos are the ultimate comfort food and if you stick to the steamed ones, they can truly be a wholesome meal. The versatile dish can serve as an appetizer or be washed down with a soup; it can be a tea-time snack or the main course. For all momo lovers, we have picked out 6 places to get the best momos in Mumbai to fix your winter cravings:

Juicy affair

Open for dine-in as well as delivery, the Yeti Himalayan Kitchen, serves as an array of mouth-watering Nepalese, Bhutanese, and Tibetan dishes. While meat eaters will devour their Buff momos (Rs 325), vegetarians will love the Aloo momos (275) on offer here. Steamed to perfection, the juicy Aloo Momos are a speciality here. For those who like their momos with a little gravy, Jhol Momos (Rs 245 for veg, Rs 295 for non-veg) are the spicier option while the Newari Momo Cha (Rs 275) is the creamier option.

AT: 4, 5th Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Near Union Bank, Khar

TIME: 12 PM- 11:30 PM, - CALL: 8655000844

Endless goodness

Offering what can arguably be the widest range of momos in the city, Dimsum (momo) Express is heaven for momo lovers. Do you crave the crunchiness of a fried momo but stay away because of health reasons; they’ve got Baked Momos in a variety of flavours including crispy fried ginger fish (Rs 150), and veggies with water chestnut (Rs 140). Their signature Tandoori momo, also available in whole wheat (Rs 110) is perfect for your cheat meals. If you’re too spoilt for choice, opt for their momo platters (Rs 199). They’re welcoming guests and offering deliveries as well.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Bandra, Fort, Navi Mumbai, and more)

TIME: 11:30 AM- 11 PM, - CALL: 9859277277 (Fort)

Spicy all the way

With outlets across the country, Social brought the concept of fusion food to several cities. Their pocket friendly and innovative drinks and dishes have long pleased Mumbaikars, how could their tempting momos (veg for Rs 220, chicken for Rs 260) be behind. Their Death Momos, tossed in their signature hot death sauce, are a must try for everyone who believes they can handle any level of spicy food. The Momos Chaat is a delightful combination of chinese bhel with momos and tangy sauces while the Butter Garlic Chilli Momos are lip smacking. They are welcoming guests at all their outlets and offering deliveries as well.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Lower Parel, Bandra, Colaba, and more)

TIME: 10 AM- 11:30 PM, - CALL: 7506394239 (Colaba)

LOG ONTO: https://www.socialoffline.in/CapitalSocialBKC/

Traditional fare

Among the oldest Tibetan joints in the city, Sernyaa has a solid reputation. One can indulge in a variety of traditional Tibetan dishes including Shapta, and Gyadthuk. The real stars of the menu are the no-frills momos available here, opt for pork Rs 170), chicken (Rs 130), or veg Rs 120) in three variations: steam, pan-fried, or fried as per your preference. Do not forget to try out the Sernyaa special, T-momo (Rs 300 onwards) which is soft bread made out of momo dough and served with flavourful gravy. Presently, Sernyaa is offering only takeaways and deliveries.

AT: 407, Adarsh Nagar, New Link Road, Opposite Tarapore Tower Petrol Pump, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West

TIME: 11:30 AM- 11 PM, - CALL: 66784645

Desi twist

Appetite Momos strays from the traditional momo and serves tempting guilty pleasures such as Chilly Cheese Momos (Rs 99), Cheese Peri Peri (Rs 120), and Cheese Chicken Peri Peri (Rs 120). The cheesy momos attract a dedicated crowd here. Fusion offerings include Paneer Achari (Rs 99), and Paneer Tandoor Mix (Rs 120). The melt-in-your-mouth Mutton Nawabi (Rs 125) and Chicken Achari (Rs 99) are the best sellers here. You can order in or also visit their multiple outlets to have some steaming hot momos.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhandup, and more)

TIME: 10:30 AM- 10 PM

CALL: 8655541041

Hearty fusion

M&M Momo is another quaint momo joint which offers momos in a range of flavours, ranging from Chicken Hariyali (Rs 110), and Chicken Tikka (Rs 110) to Vegetarian Schezwan (Rs 100), and Mushroom (Rs 110). The eatery is ideal for those who love their momos infused with desi flavours. Their specials include mutton (Rs 130), fish (Rs 130), and prawn (Rs 150) available steamed or fried. Health-conscious folk can opt for whole wheat momos (Rs 100 for veg, Rs 110 for chicken), but if you have a sweet tooth, you can also try out their Chocolate Momo (Rs 110). They’re open for dine-in and offering deliveries.

AT: Hilal Building, Opposite Saifee Park, Mazagaon

TIME: 12-11:30, - CALL: 9137409025

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news