Actor Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt pens heartbreaking note

Last month in October, filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt had taken to her social media account to announce that Mehendi actor Faraaz Khan was battling for his life in the hospital. This is what she tweeted- "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well." (sic)

The actor's family had started a fundraiser and written a note about him, his aspirations about being in front of the camera, and how his health began to deteriorate. The note stated- "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs." (sic)

Unfortunately, the actor has passed away today on November 4 and Bhatt has taken to Twitter to inform everyone about the same with a heartbreaking note. She tweeted, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill ð — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

The actor was showing improvement as per one of her tweets that read- "Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise â¹ 14,45,747 of â¹25,00,000 as of today. Let's keep this going." (sic)

May his soul rest in peace.

