Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan battling for life, Pooja Bhatt extends support

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, the son of late veteran actor Yusuf Khan, is in a critical condition. He's battling for his life in the ICU. After hearing this news, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter account to share this news and urged everyone to contribute.

This is what she tweeted- "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well." (sic) Have a look at her tweet right here:

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. ðhttps://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

The actor's family has started a fundraiser and written a note about him, his aspirations about being in front of the camera, and how his health began to deteriorate. The note stated- "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs." (sic)

It also added, "Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core." (sic)

The account details have been mentioned at the end of the note and fans have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery and their prayers and wishes are with his family.

